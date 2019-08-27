VMAs 2019: Here’s How to Stream the Live Event

The MTV VMAs 2019 are just hours away, and there ways to stream the live event even for cord-cutting viewers who don’t use cable TV. Anyone who is subscribed to fubo TV or Sling TV will be able to stream the show, but both services also offer specific free trial periods for new subscribers, so that may be one option for anyone who does not have a cable package but still wants to see the show. ET Live will be providing coverage of the show before and after, so while that does not let fans seen the show itself, it does offer a look into the fanfare surrounding the awards. Also, for anyone who does have cable, MTV.com and the MTV app allow those individuals to sign in with their cable provider info and stream content, such as the 2019 VMAs.

The 2019 VMAs are being hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, who is most notable from his many stand-up specials, as well as supporting roles in movies such as Green Book and Tag.

Furthermore, this year the VMAs are being held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, which is a first for the the award show.

.@Normani is performing #Motivation at the #VMAs TONIGHT! She talked to us about being a perfectionist, crafting the iconic visual that shook up the internet, and how @KELLYROWLAND encouraged her before the release. ✨ Don’t miss her on the @vmas LIVE tonight at 8 PM on @MTV ✨ pic.twitter.com/vHKymyNGqv — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) August 26, 2019

The list of performers for the 2019 VMAs include Missy Elliott, A$AP Ferg, H.E.R., Normani, Ozuna, Big Sean, Queen Latifah, Wyclef Jean, Redman, Fetty Wap and Naughty by Nature.

Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Rosalía, J Balvin and Bad Bunny will also perform. Additionally, it has been announced that Miley Cyrus will perform her new single “Slide Away” on the show.

The @vmas are tonight! Take a look back at @ladygaga‘s FIRST EVER #VMA win for Best New Artist! 🏆❤️ This year, she’s nominated for Best Collab and Song of the Year! Tune in tonight at 8p to see if she takes home the wins! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/mJkmSVzaYV — MTV (@MTV) August 26, 2019

Other stars who are scheduled to appear include rapper/actor Ice-T, John Travolta, Sopranos actors Jamie-Lynn Sigler (Meadow Soprano), Drea de Matteo (Adriana La Cerva) and Vincent Pastore (Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero), former New York Giants star Victor Cruz, and New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban with Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn, who are now engaged to one another.

Tune in to see if your favorite artists take home a trophy!