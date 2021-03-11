Victoria Justice Addresses Possible 'Victorious' Reboot

✖

In the era of TV reboots, fans are holding out hope that yet another beloved Nickelodeon series will get the revival treatment: Victorious. Initially running for four seasons from 2010 until 2013, the series was set in the same universe as iCarly, the Miranda Cosgrove-starring show that has a reboot on the way at Paramount+, and former star Victoria Justice is dishing all the details on if a Victorious reboot could soon be in the works.

With a full slate of projects already on her plate — she is currently preparing for the debut of her new film, Trust, and is working on new music — Justice opened up to Entertainment Tonight about the possibility of reviving her character Tori Vega for a Victorious reboot, teasing that anything is possible. Justice said that while there is currently "nothing in the works," she isn't "saying that there haven't been discussions" to bring the series back to life. She said, "at this time, I don't think that there are any concrete plans, [but] you never know what's going to happen in the future," adding that "we all love each other, and it was such a fun time. So who knows?" She also revealed that she has some thoughts on where her onscreen counterpart could be if a revival ever comes to fruition.

"I feel like she would be like she would be like a really successful songwriter and maybe still singing too. But I'd love to see her in kind of like a Julia Michaels vibe," she said. "I would love that for her."

Created by Dan Schneider, the kid-friendly sitcom revolved around Justice's character Tori, an aspiring singer attending Hollywood Arts, a high school with a focus on the performing arts. Living a relatively normal life up until her surprise acceptance to the school, Tori struggles to fit in with the amazingly talented teens and soon finds herself overcoming unusual and absurd challenges. Along with Justice, the series starred Leon Thomas III as Andre Harris, Matt Bennett as Robbie Shapiro, Elizabeth Gillies as Jade West, Ariana Grande as Cat Valentine, Avan Jogia as Beck Oliver, Daniella Monet as Trina Vega. The series helped launch the spinoff Sam & Cat.

Talk of a potential revival comes amid reboots of other beloved Nickelodeon series created by Schneider, with rumors of a Zoey 101 reboot circulating in recent years. According to Justice, she doesn't "really know much about" that possible reboot. Fellow Nickelodeon series iCarly, meanwhile, is confirmed to have a reboot in the works bringing back series stars including Cosgrove, Nathan Kress, and Jerry Trainor. A continuation of the original show, the iCarly reboot is currently in production and will debut on Paramount+ at a yet to be announced date.