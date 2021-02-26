'iCarly' Reboot Co-Showrunner Jay Kogen Exits Paramount+ Series

✖

Amid fan anticipation, Paramount+'s upcoming iCarly revival is undergoing a major behind-the-scenes change. Less than three months after the reboot was confirmed to be in the works, Jay Kogen has stepped away from the series. Kogen was set to serve as an executive producer and co-showrunner on the series alongside Ali Schouten, who is stilled signed on to the project.

According to sources who spoke to Deadline, Kogen left the series because he and series star Miranda Cosgrove "did not click creatively." Further details were not provided, and neither Kogen nor Cosgrove have publicly commented on the matter. Prior to signing onto the revival, Kogen had previously worked with Nickelodeon on the comedy series School of Rock. He also created and executive produced the Nick at Nite series Wendell and Vinnie, and more recently served as a consulting producer on Peacock's Punky Brewster. At this time, it remains unclear if somebody else will be brought in to fill is a vacancy or if Schouten will be the sole producer and showrunner.

Neither Kogen nor Schouten was part of the original iCarly, which ran on Nickelodeon for six seasons from 2007 until 2012. The popular series followed group of best friends in Seattle — Carly Shay (Cosgrove), Sam (Jenette McCurdy) and Freddie (Nathan Kress) — who turned their life into a web show named after Carly. During its run, the series broke rating records for the network and spawned the spinoff series Sam & Cat. In December 2020, ViacomCBS announced it would be reviving the series on Paramount+. At the time, Kogen took to Twitter to announce his role in the project, writing, "People were asking what I was doing. Now I can tell you. We get to make iCarly for ADULTS!"

Details of the revival are few, though Cosgrove, Kress, and Jerry Trainor are all set to return. McCurdy is currently not signed onto the project. The series will pick up with the characters as they navigate adulthood. Filming on the revival has already begun, though a tentative premiere date has not been announced.

As fans await further news on the series, they can catch up on the first two seasons of iCarly on Netflix, where it has consistently ranked in the streamer's Top 10 lists. Paramount+, ViacomCBS' rebranded and expanded CBS All Access, is set to launch on March 4.