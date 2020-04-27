Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's Divorce: What Went Wrong?

After 10 years together, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have announced they're getting a divorce. While they made the announcement on Sunday, it's being reported that this isn't the first time they've entertained the idea of calling it quits. According to one source, they've thought about going their separate ways a number of times, and tried to work things out each time it came up, but ultimately decided that it was best to start a new chapter of life separately.

Both Cavallari and Cutler have "brought up the idea of divorce several times in the past years before," one source revealed to E! but "ultimately decided they truly both aren't happy." The insider added that their kids "definitely kept them together at times." The two share three children together: Camden Jack Cutler, Jaxon Wyatt Cutler and Saylor James Cutler. As of right now, the two have been "seeing each other and co-parenting the kids together" and that they're trying their best to make things as normal as possible for their kids, but there have been challenges considering they're still "sorting out their living situation." The reality star and former NFL player still have two homes in Nashville, Tennessee and haven't made any "big decisions" on their living situation just yet. "They have really tried to make it work for years, but are on different pages about lifestyles and were arguing a lot," the source explained.

The two who got married back in 2013, announced over the weekend via Instagram that they have come to a "loving conclusion" to get a divorce. "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family," the post reads. Below, are photos of Cavallari and Cutler throughout the years.