Vanessa Morgan on Feeling Luke Perry's 'Presence' on 'Wild Cards' Set (Exclusive)

Vanessa Morgan is opening up about Luke Perry. Before Morgan starred on The CW's new series Wild Cards as con woman Max Mitchell, she starred as Southside Serpent Toni Topaz on Riverdale from Seasons 2 through 7. Up until his death in 2019, Perry also starred on the Archie Comics series as Fred Andrews. Although it's been almost five years, Morgan tells PopCulture.com that his presence is still felt.

While Wild Cards stars Morgan and Giacomo Gianniotti, the series also features Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Jason Priestly as Max's father. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture, Morgan says that the two of them haven't swapped stories about their mutual late co-star, but they have talked about him. "His presence is definitely alive, and he's basically just talking about just how much of a caring sweetheart he was," Morgan shared. "And I love knowing that that wasn't just what our cast mates took from Riverdale, and that's what people took also, 90210 and other projects that he worked on, just how caring of a man he was."

It's not so surprising to hear how wonderful Perry was, whether on Riverdale, 90210, or any other set he was part of. In 2021, 90210's Tori Spelling shared a sweet story about him on what would have been his 55th birthday. She recalled their growing friendship while working together and how he would talk her through the "most insecure moments of a teen angst girls' life." After his death, Riverdale paid tribute to him with the Season 4 premiere, killing off his character Fred by way of a hit and run after he helped a civilian on the side of the road, played by Shannen Doherty, and in a way, celebrating both Fred and Perry. The series was also dedicated to him for the remainder of its run.

Luke Perry passed away in 2019 after a stroke, and his death shocked the world. Tributes poured out from everywhere, and they haven't stopped. It seems that with Vanessa Morgan and Jason Priestly working together, his presence is as alive as ever. It's still hard to believe that the actor has passed, but having those stories that the two of them can bond over and reminisce and remember makes it a whole lot better. Thanks to streaming as well, fans can rewatch some of Perry's greatest hits with Beverly Hills, 90210 on Paramount+ and Riverdale on Netflix.