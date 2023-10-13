Tori Spelling Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Luke Perry on What Would Have Been His 57th Birthday

Tori Spelling is celebrating Luke Perry's birthday in a touching way. Oct. 11 would have been Perry's 57th birthday had the actor not died in March 2019 after suffering a stroke. Via E! News, Spelling penned a heartfelt tribute to her Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star on her Instagram Stories. With a throwback photo of the two of them, Spelling wrote, "Could be a million people in the room but he always made you feel like you were the only one. Good kind humans are a rare breed. I don't know that many sadly. He was one. Happy birthday. Missing you always."

Spelling has frequently shared tributes to Perry to honor him. In 2021, she paid tribute to him for his 55th birthday, noting he was "one of a kind." She also shared her thoughts on her late co-star being snubbed during the In Memoriam segment of the 2020 Oscars. Spelling shared her frustration on Twitter, pointing out that her dad, Aaron Spelling, was also missed from the In Memoriam segment in 2006. "Now two of the most created and talented men I have ever known, loved, and lost have not been mentioned in the Oscars memoriam," Spelling shared, clearly frustrated.

Beverly Hills, 90210 catapulted both Spelling and Perry to superstardom when they starred as Donna Martin and Dylan McKay. While Spelling appeared in all 10 seasons, Perry was in the first six seasons before leaving. He came back in the middle of Season 9 and appeared as a "special guest star" for the remainder of the series' run. Since their time on the series, though, they remained close, as well as the rest of the cast. When the gang got back together for Fox's BH90210, the reboot honored Perry in a special way. The cast occasionally brought him up, and the end of the first episode had a nostalgic nod to Perry and Dylan McKay when Spelling and Jennie Garth watched an episode of 90210, clearly missing their friend and co-star.

When Luke Perry passed away, he was in the midst of filming the third season of Riverdale, starring as Fred Andrews. The remainder of the show's run was dedicated to the actor. Every once in a while, there would be a tribute to Fred or a mention of him and, at the same time, Perry. Tributes will continue to pour in for Perry, whether for his birthday or just a random day. It's hard to believe it's been over four years, but it's clear he made quite an impact on his co-stars and the world.