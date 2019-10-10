‘Riverdale’ Fans Sound off After Archie’s Eulogy in Luke Perry Tribute Episode

Riverdale fans were moved throughout the CW drama’s tribute to Luke Perry, but Archie’s eulogy for his father took the cake. The hit drama series returned for its fourth season with a heartbreaking hour dedicated to Archie (KJ Apa) and his loved ones coming to terms with the sudden death of his father, Fred Andrews (Luke Perry).

The episode saw as Archie found out the news Fred was killed in a hit-and-run in a neighboring town after he had pulled over on his way back to Riverdale to help someone whose car had stalled on the road.

The other car seemingly came out of nowhere and — Archie later finds — Fred pushed the woman (Shannen Doherty) he was helping out of the way saving her life over his.

Archie later confronts the person who took the fall for the hit-and-run in an aggressive scene, but is interrupted when his teenage son admits to Archie he was was the one who hit Fred after taking the car out without permission. His father was taking the fall for him in an attempt to protect him.

Archie comes to terms with the accident and heads back to Riverdale with his father’s casket, where he is met by the whole town gathered having changed the Fourth of July parade into a memorial celebration for the influential man in the community.

The group gathers later in the cemetery for Fred’s funeral. Josie (Ashleigh Murray) sings a powerful rendition of “Amazing Grace” before Archie gives a powerful eulogy to Fred’s memory.

“He helped build this town. And one day, if I’m lucky enough to have a daughter or son of my own, I’ll be able to point to a building, or even just a brick to a building and say, ‘your grandpa made this with his hands,” Archie says.

He reminisces about a Fourth of July when the town’s fireworks display was canceled due to rain, and Fred brought all the fireworks to the backyard to cheer Archie up with their own show.

“My dad was there for every high and every low,” Archie says with tears in his eyes. “He’s the greatest man I’ve ever known. It hurts me that I didn’t get to say goodbye. That I won’t get to see him again, or talk to him. But his spirit and his memory lives on in this town, and everyone he’s met.

“Fred Andrews will always be a part of Riverdale,” he adds. “I love you so much dad.”

Fans were touched by Archie’s words and shared their own tributes to Perry on Twitter.

