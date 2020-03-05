Jason Priestley Honors ‘90210’ Co-Star Luke Perry One Year After His Death

Jason Priestley is honoring his close friend and former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Luke Perry, penning an emotional message to the late actor on the one-year anniversary of his death. Priestly and Perry portrayed best friends Dylan McKay and Brandon Walsh on the popular series from 1990 to 2000, with Priestly sharing an image from those days on Instagram, writing that he didn’t “even have the words… miss you my brother… May you Rest In Peace…”

Following Perry’s death on March 4 of last year, which was the result of a severe stroke, Priestly had waited several days before speaking out, admitting in an Instagram post at the time that it took awhile “to figure out how to write this.”

“My dear friend of 29 years, Luke Perry, was one of those truly special people who really cared,” he wrote. “Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon… and that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today.”

“If you had the good fortune to know Luke, or to have ever crossed his path, I know you are sad today as well,” he added. “The candle that burns twice as bright only burns for half as long… you burned oh, so brightly Luke… Goodnight Sweet Prince.”

Speaking at the iHeartRadio’s ALTer EGO event in January, Priestly admitted that his co-star’s passing was still “pretty raw.”

“I was at another memorial service today, and it made me think a lot about Luke, and a lot about losing Luke, and it was a very stark reminder of the tragedy that befell us all,” he said, according to PEOPLE.

“It was only eight months ago,” he added. “So, it is something that is always very close to me, and I think that everyday that goes by, the more time that passes, the easier it gets to manage — but it is still something that is pretty raw.”

Perry passed away on March 4, 2019, five days after he was rushed to a California hospital after he suffered a severe stroke in his home. He was 52.

To mark the one year anniversary of his death, many of his former co-stars have taken to social media to pay tribute, including Molly Ringwald, Ian Ziering, Camila Mendes, and several more.