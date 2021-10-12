Tori Spelling Shares Sweet Story About Luke Perry on What Would Have Been His 55th Birthday

Tori Spelling is looking back on her special relationship with Luke Perry on what would have been the actor’s 55th birthday. Spelling, who starred on Beverly Hills, 90210 with Perry, took to Instagram Monday to share the impact Perry made on her life before he died in March 2019 just days after suffering an ischemic stroke at home. Posting a photo of Perry kissing her on the cheek, Spelling wished a happy birthday to her “friend and brother.”

“You are missed so much. Not a day goes by that I don’t think about you,” she wrote. “You were one of a kind.” Meeting Perry as a “young insecure teen girl,” Spelling said he was the first boy to ever make her “feel worth as a human, a female, and a comedienne.” Throughout their years working together and building a friendship, Spelling recalled Perry standing up for her “fiercely,” including going “to brawl literally” for her when she was in a verbally abusive relationship and talking her through the “most insecure moments of a teen angst girls’ life.”

“I’ll forever be ‘camel.’ The name you nicknamed me bc of my long eyelashes,” she continued, praising Perry for his ability to make “every single human feel confident, heard, and special the minute they met [him].” Spelling described the Riverdale star’s energy as “pure selfless love,” calling him “a giver in this ungiving life.”

The actress revealed she only had two regrets when it comes to her friendship with Perry. “We never had that Taco Tuesday family night at your house {I heard your tacos were the best} and that I couldn’t fulfill your vision and dream of our cast doing that horror film you were so passionate about making with them,” she wrote. “Sorry both those things never happened. Today, and everyday we all miss you and hold you in our hearts. Everyone does. You made quite the impression on this lifetime Lukey.”

Perry’s other 90210 co-star’s also paid tribute to their late co-star on his birthday, with Ian Ziering posting a throwback photo with the caption, “Miss you pal. Happy birthday LP.” Jennie Garth shared an intimate photo from their time playing romantic interests on 90210, writing, “Miss you my friend.” Shannen Doherty also shared several photos with Perry to her Instagram Story.