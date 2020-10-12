Luke Perry's '90210' Co-Stars Pay Tribute to Star on What Would Be 54th Birthday

✖

Sunday would have been Luke Perry’s 54th birthday. The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star tragically died at the age of 52 on March 4, 2019 after suffering a stroke. Many of his former co-stars from the series spent Sunday remembering their longtime friend and colleague.

Tori Spelling wrote on Instagram that was she taking her downtime to reflect on Perry. “Grateful to my family and extended family,” she wrote. “Love on them hard right now. And, doesn’t feel right not to mention that today is our brother Luke’s bday. Thinking about him and missing him. But that’s everyday.” In 90210, Spelling played Donna Martin. Jennie Garth also shared a black-and-white photo of her and Perry, writing “forever in my heart” as the caption.

Ian Ziering went back in time sharing a photo of the main four guys from the series, “All brothers from different mothers. Happy birthday LP, RIP.” Also in that picture was Brian Austin Green, who wrote underneath a photo of himself with Perry, “Happy birthday Brother!! Love you.”

News of Perry’s death sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry. At the time of his passing, Perry was starring in The CW’s Riverdale as the father of KJ Apa’s Archie. Like everyone who worked with Perry, Apa took his death very hard, even admitting in interviews that it was the “hardest thing” he ever went through. Speaking with Mr. Porter’s The Journal, Apa said 2019 was difficult to get through after losing Perry, revealing that it “changed everything” for him because he had never experienced death on such a personal level. His absence was felt on the show as he was written off, but not before being paid with some high respects in his final episode, which was also dedicated to his life.

On Aug. 7, 2019, Fox debuted BH90210, a reboot of the original with all of the cast members playing themselves in the series after the success of their first show. Due to his time with Riverdale, Perry was not expected to reprise his role, though he likely would have made a cameo or two had he been alive. The first episode paid tribute to him with a few different mentions, including a clip at the end that showed his first ever scene in the series.