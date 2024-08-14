Vanessa Lachey Plans Big Move After 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Cancellation

Vanessa Lachey is officially bidding farewell to Hawai'i. Following the surprise cancellation of NCIS: Hawai'i, Lachey and the rest of the cast have been taking their time saying goodbye to their home away from home as fans have furiously been trying to save it. Alas, despite their efforts, Tennant and the team won't be returning, and the Lacheys are planning a big move.

The actress took to Instagram to share a bittersweet post about the Aloha State alongside a few sweet photos of her husband, Nick Lachey, and their three kids. "A Hui Hou," Lachey started, which means "Until we meet again." "Home is where the heart is… Hawai'i, you will always have my heart! Mahalo Nui Loa for 3 beautiful, magical years you gave me and my family! Now, on to the next adventure. Off into the sunset we go!"

Lachey moving out of Hawaii is making the cancellation all the more real. CBS axed the NCIS spinoff in April after three seasons, even despite viewership remaining pretty solid. Fans were furious that the series was canceled and have yet to give up hope, and I can't say I blame them. While the move would have had to come sooner or later, it is sad to see that it's happening. It's likely this won't be the last time she returns to the islands, whether it's for business or pleasure.

Meanwhile, NCIS: Hawai'i may be done, but the NCIS franchise is not going anywhere any time soon. The Mothership series is entering its 22nd season, while prequel series NCIS: Origins will make its debut this October. Season 2 of NCIS: Sydney will join the schedule during midseason, with new spinoff NCIS: Tony & Ziva is set to premiere on Paramount+ hopefully very soon. As long as the franchise continues, there is always the hope that Hawai'i characters could come back in whatever capacity a story allows.

As of now, Vanessa Lachey does not have a follow-up to NCIS: Hawai'i, excluding her continuing hosting duties on Love Is Blind. It's possible she'll take this time to spend with her family or perhaps she is already cooking something up. Whatever it is, it will be exciting to see her and the rest of the cast landing new roles in the near future. At the very least, all three seasons are streaming on Paramount+.