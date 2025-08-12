Update on Tom Selleck’s Involvement in ‘Blue Bloods’ Spinoff ‘Boston Blue’

Ahead of Boston Blue’s premiere this October, there’s an update on Tom Selleck’s involvement.

The actor, 80, was vocal about not wanting Blue Bloods to end ahead of its finale in December.

Blue Bloods’ newest universe expansion, Boston Blue, was ordered to series in February, with Donnie Wahlberg reprising his role as Detective Danny Reagan. Despite a whole new cast and new setting, Bridget Moynahan will be reprising her role as Danny’s sister, Erin Reagan, in the series premiere. As of now, no other original stars have been announced to appear, but insiders tell Daily Mail that Selleck has been invited back as Frank Reagan.

“Yes, Tom is very disappointed that the show ended,” said one source. “He loved it. But there is no bad blood. Donnie recently approached him about starring, which is something he would like to do. But there aren’t any immediate plans for Tom to appear.”

“Donnie has told Tom he wants him to return,” they continued. “No deal has been finalized, but the likelihood of Tom figuring out a return at some point is high. Tom would be welcomed back with open arms, and Donnie has told him this. We have not seen the last of him in the Blue Bloods world.”

It was previously reported that Selleck was allegedly “livid” at the Blue Bloods cancellation and that it was like a “huge betrayal” when Boston Blue was announced. As of now, Selleck doesn’t seem to be too busy and is likely just enjoying some time off at his ranch, so it wouldn’t be surprising if it’s soon announced that he’s returning for Boston Blue. Wahlberg previously made the point that Boston and New York aren’t too far from each other, so logically, in the show, it wouldn’t be hard for the Reagans to reunite every once in a while.

Nothing has been confirmed in terms of Selleck’s appearance, but he would more than likely jump at the chance of returning as Frank, even if it is briefly. At the very least, Moynahan’s cameo could be the start of more Reagans popping up, so it’s very possible that Frank could be next. Fans will just have to tune in on Friday, Oct. 17 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+, to see what happens on Boston Blue.