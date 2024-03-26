Two Big Updates on CW's 'Librarians' Show Revealed

The CW's new The Librarians series has some big and exciting updates. It was announced in May 2023 that the network would be developing a spinoff of the canceled TNT fantasy series titled The Librarians: The Next Chapter. The series will center on "a 'Librarian' from the past who time traveled and now finds himself stuck here. When he returns to his castle, which is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. He is given a new team to help him clean up the mess he made, forming a new team of Librarians."

That new team of Librarians has officially been rounded out by the final wave of series regulars for The Librarians: The Next Chapter. According to Deadline, Callum McGowan, Olivia Morris, Bluey Robinson, and Caroline Loncq are joining previously announced Jessica Green and guest star Christian Kane, reprising his role as Jacob Stone.

Known for Jamestown, McGowan will portray Vikram Chamberlin, The Librarian, and "THE Librarian in 1847." English actress Morris is best known for the Indian film RRR and will soon be known as The Scientist Lysa Pascal. She inherits an ancient castle and "comes into the orbit of Vikram and the Library." British singer Bluey Robinson will portray Connor Green, The Historian who claimed that magic does not exist. Also, an athlete and parkour expert with training in the paranormal world, his involvement with Vikram "is his chance to prove that he was right. Unfortunately, he is now forsworn from ever telling anyone what he knows."

Last but certainly not least, The Protégé's Loncq will play Elaine Astalot, The Caretaker. As a resident of Camelot during the days of King Arthur, Elaine is an immortal and caretaker of the Library, keeping a watchful eye on Vikram and his team. With Dean Devlin serving as showrunner and executive producer, it seems like this team will be as full as ever and soon, they will be getting to work.

According to Moviedelic, filming is set to begin in Belgrade, Serbia sometime this month. Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment also serve as executive producers alongside original The Librarians star Noah Wyle. Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media ware set to produce. Fans are already excited for a new The Librarians series, and with filming kicking off soon, it hopefully shouldn't be long until more details on a premiere date are released.