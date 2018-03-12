TNT Cancels ‘The Librarians’ After Four Seasons

TNT will not renew The Librarians for a fifth season, the network confirmed on Thursday.

Series’ executive producer Dean Devlin unveiled the cancellation on Twitter, announcing that he will be launching an effort to find a new home for the fantasy-adventure drama.

“Just got the official call. TNT has cancelled #TheLibrarians,” Devlin wrote to fans. “I will immediately begin the process of trying to move the show elsewhere. Please keep your fingers crossed for us!”

The series, which was spun off from a popular TNT movie franchise of the same name, focuses on an ancient organization that protects the world from a hidden magical reality.

Rebecca Romijn, Christian Kane, Lindy Booth and John Harlan Kim played protectors of the world’s fantastic treasures in the series, with John Larroquette as their caretaker. Noah Wyle, who starred in the preceding films, also appeared in numerous episodes in the most recent season.

The fourth season finale — which is now the TNT series finale — aired Feb. 7.

Following Devlin’s announcement, The Librarians cast took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the news.

“To all who watched and cared and supported. Thank you. It was a privilege to be part of the show,” Larroquette wrote.

Booth added, “Sad news guys… we are all just as devastated as the fans. here’s hoping it’s not the end, but if it is… thank you all for four amazing years!”

Actor Kim also addressed fans of the TV series, writing, “To #TheLibrarians fans, thank you so, so much for your energy, love & support. No matter what, it has been one heck of an incredible journey and I am so stoked to have been on it with you. Onwards and upwards.”

The show’s writers also seemed optimistic that the series would find a new home elsewhere following TNT’s decision to drop the series.

“Heartbreaking news for #TheLibrarians fans, but rest assured @Dean_Devlin will leave no stone unturned to find a new home home for The Annex. He is the King of the Impossible,” wrote writer John Rogers. “Regardless congratulations to cast & crew for 4 great seasons so far. It was an honor to work with you.”

The Librarians launched in late 2014 and joined TNT’s The Last Ship as cable’s top two new series of the year. Both series, along with procedural drama Major Crimes, continued to perform well as TNT’s top three series in total viewers until the recent arrival of its well-received limited drama The Alienist.

In light of the network’s brand transformation to create darker, bolder dramas like Animal Kingdom and Good Behavior, Major Crimes was canceled, followed by The Librarians, and The Last Ship‘s upcoming fifth season is rumored to be the last.

The Librarians cancellation comes after the show’s fourth season endured double-digit ratings drops from the previous season, both in total viewers and the 18-49 demographic.