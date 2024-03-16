'Walker' Season 4 Premiere Date Revealed

It's been a long time coming, but Season 4 of Walker is almost here. The Jared Padalecki-led reboot aired its Season 3 finale last May, and with the strikes, there was no telling when it could be coming back. Walker was just one of four CW shows to get renewed for the 2023-24 season, and with only 13 episodes. On his Instagram, Padalecki confirmed that the action drama will be back on Apr. 3.

This will be a change from the last three seasons. Walker has been airing on Thursdays since its premiere, coincidentally taking over the slot once held by Padalecki's Supernatural. Instead for Season 4, the series will now be airing on Wednedsays, which will definitely be taking some getting used to. Fans will still be able to begin their evenings with Walker, however, as the series will be airing at 8 p.m. ET.

As of now, a synopsis for the fourth season has yet to be released, but it will be coming off a cliffhanger. The Season 3 finale saw Auggie telling Cordell he wanted to enlist in the army while sister Stella was going to college in town in the fall. However, she was met with a break-in later in the episode, and ended up fighting the offender, Witt. He was accidentally shot by his own gun, but when Stella returned to the scene of the crime with her uncle Liam, Witt was MIA.

There's also the fact that Cordell and Geri shared a long-awaited kiss, only to be interrupted by news that a serial killer from Cordell's past may be at it again. It seems Walker Season 4 will be as action-packed as ever, and it's going to be a season you won't want to miss. Plenty of twists and surprises are likely in store as per usual for this series.

Walker is not the only returning CW scripted series the first week of April. All American will also be premiering its sixth season on Monday, Apr. 1, also coming off a cliffhanger that included Patience getting stabbed by a fan. Season 3 of spinoff All American: Homecoming and the final season of Superman & Lois still don't have premiere dates. Homecoming is expected to premiere sometime this summer, according to CW President Brad Schwartz.

At least fans will be able to look forward to new episodes of Walker very, very soon. Hopefully, more information will be released on the upcoming season in the coming weeks. In the meantime, the first three seasons of Walker are streaming on Max. Walker Season 4 premieres on Wednesday, Apr. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.