'The Librarians' Fans Are Beyond Excited for 'The Next Chapter' on The CW
As The CW has been making some cuts to its lineup in an effort to rebrand following the Nexstar ownership, the network also announced some new series, including The Librarians: The Next Chapter. Five years after The Librarians ended on TNT, the franchise will live on in the new Librarians spinoff, and fans are pleasantly excited.
The upcoming series will follow a Librarian from the past who time travels to the present. He accidentally releases magic after seeing that his castle has been turned into a museum, and he recruits a new team of Librarians to help him clean up his mess. Fans of the long-running franchise, which has been ongoing in the form of books, comics, and TV since the early 2000s, are beyond ready for this "next chapter," and they expressed their thoughts on social media, as one does.
'The Librarians' Franchise is Alive and Well
LITs, we have some breaking news from @Dean_Devlin #TheLibrarians 📚 pic.twitter.com/PTw5p36oyS— The Librarians (@LibrariansTNT) May 18, 2023
One fan stated, "Fantastic news. Can't wait to see the next chapter. Loved the movies and the first TV series." Another reacted, "We are so ready for this new era of [The Librarians] !!!"prevnext
'The Librarians' Fans are Definitely Happy
I just found out my favorite series is getting a spin off!!!
I will throw all dignity out the window because I missed my chance on the last series. 😭@Dean_Devlin Who do I have to embarrass myself in front of to get an audition!?! 🥹#TheLibrarians #NoShame— Charlie Delgado (@mwsgeb) May 18, 2023
"OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD SOMEBODY HOLD ME," one fan said. "I don't want to watch CW any more... but a [The Librarians] spinoff sounds like I will... dammit," another shared.prevnext
Five Years is a Long Time
#TheLibrarians fandom be like pic.twitter.com/5SWXAEn9et— sanzochan || spoilers || THE LIBRARIANS SPINOFF!!! (@sanzochan) May 18, 2023
"i'm so happy we're getting the librarians universe back but them being on the CW which is notorious for cancelling shows is scaring me…," one fan vocalized. "this show was so unique and special and I hope they'll give this spinoff the chance it deserves."prevnext
It's Been a Long Time Coming
I've never been so excited in my life #TheLibrarians #TheLibrariansNextChapter pic.twitter.com/NtDI7c2xCo— ☽ kira-ann ☾ THE RETURN OF THE LITS (@stalevodkamom) May 18, 2023
One fan wrote, "This is the best news all week!!! I can't wait !!!" Another fan vocalized, "Super excited!! I love the world of [The Librarians] and will absolutely be watching [The Librarians: The Next Chapter] on [The CW]."prevnext
Some Fans of 'The Librarians' are Still in Shock
Did someone say #TheLibrarians?!— Christina Vourcos | Indie Author (@christyvourcos) May 18, 2023
One fan reacted, "Oh. My. God!!!!!!!!! [face screaming in fear emoji, smiling face with heart-eyes emoji, red heart]" Another fan wrote, "YEEEEEEES!! The Librarians is BACK!!!"prevnext
Fans are Already Preparing for 'The Librarians: The Next Chapter'
Not me already trying to figure out a bingo board for doctor who references for the new #TheLibrarians spinoff 😂🤭— sanzochan || spoilers || THE LIBRARIANS SPINOFF!!! (@sanzochan) May 18, 2023
One fan hoped, "I hope some of them show up. Thank god [Dean_Devlin] is still involved! [The Librarians]!!!!" Another said, "I like The Librarians & still watch reruns. I'll definitely check out this spinoff."prev