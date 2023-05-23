'The Librarians' Fans Are Beyond Excited for 'The Next Chapter' on The CW

As The CW has been making some cuts to its lineup in an effort to rebrand following the Nexstar ownership, the network also announced some new series, including The Librarians: The Next Chapter. Five years after The Librarians ended on TNT, the franchise will live on in the new Librarians spinoff, and fans are pleasantly excited.

The upcoming series will follow a Librarian from the past who time travels to the present. He accidentally releases magic after seeing that his castle has been turned into a museum, and he recruits a new team of Librarians to help him clean up his mess. Fans of the long-running franchise, which has been ongoing in the form of books, comics, and TV since the early 2000s, are beyond ready for this "next chapter," and they expressed their thoughts on social media, as one does.