TV Ratings: World Series Tops ‘This Is Us’ Tuesday Night

This Is Us typically conquers Tuesday nights, but it had some stiff competition last night. Game 1 of the World Series, pitting the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Dodgers, won the night for Fox, hauling in 11 million overall viewers and posting a 2.9 in the 18-49 demographic.

Even though it lost to the baseball game, This Is Us (10.5 mil/2.7) still posted strong ratings. As for the rest of NBC‘s night, The Voice (9.5 mil/1.9) saw a slight dip while Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders (4.8 mil/1.1) rose up a bit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Over on ABC, The Middle (5.8 mil/1.3), black-ish (4 mil/1.1) and The Mayor (3 mil/0.8) stayed steady, while Fresh Off the Boat (4.2 mil/1.0) dipped slightly. Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (2.87 mil/0.6) slipped significantly.

More: This Is Us Drops a Bomb With Giant Twist

It was a solid night for the DC slate on The CW. The Flash (2.57 mil/1.0) saw a slight tick up while Legends of Tomorrow (1.47 mil/0.5) was steady.

While the World Series won the demo rating, NCIS (13.1 mil/1.4) still took the overall audience crown. Bull (10.6 mil/1.2) ticked up for CBS and NCIS: New Orleans (9.5 mil/1.1) stayed steady.

Up Next: CBS Changing Monday Night Line-Up