TV Ratings: ‘NCIS’ Dips to Series Lows, ‘This Is Us’ Wins Demo

Despite the addition of Maria Bello to the cast, which fans really seemed to enjoy, NCIS had trouble keeping up its numbers on Tuesday night. The Season 15 episode saw more than a 9 percent dip, gathering 12.3 million viewers and posting a 1.3 rating in the 18-49 demo. Sure, the viewers were enough to win the night, but it still marked series lows for the series.

Following NCIS, Bull (10.3 mil/1.2) also saw a 9 percent drop, while NCIS: New Orleans (9.3 mil/1.1) actually saw a slight rise.

It was another rough night for The CW. The Flash (2.5 mil/0.9) dipped by more than 12 percent, tying its all-time low in the demo rating. Legends of Tomorrow (1.6 mil/0.6) dipped slightly, but not by much.

This Is Us (10.5 mil/2.8) won the demo for NBC, easily beating out the competition. The second-closest demo rating came just before it, as The Voice (9.8 mil/2.4) dropped a bit since last week.

Over on Fox, Lethal Weapon (3.7 mil/0.9) dipped to new lows, The Mick (2.4 mil/0.8) stayed steady, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (1.8 mil/0.6) saw a small drop.

The ABC comedy lineup dipped a bit across the board. The Middle (5.5 mil/1.2), black-ish (4.2 mil/1.2) and The Mayor (3 mil/0.8) saw slight drops, while Fresh Off the Boat (3.9 mil/1.1) stayed steady. Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (3.2 mil/0.8) also dipped slightly in viewers while staying steady in the demo.