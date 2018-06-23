TV Land Cancels ‘Nobodies’ After Two Seasons

TV Land has given up on Nobodies.

The Viacom-owned network, along with sister network Paramount Network announced the cancellation of the Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone-produced comedy series after two seasons.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The series, The Hollywood Reporter writes, was inspired by the real lives of writers Hugh Davidson, Larry Dorf and Rachel Ramras, who watched as their friends from Los Angeles-based improv and sketch comedy troupe The Groundlings went on to become big stars, star in blockbuster movies and win Oscars, while their careers in Hollywood remained stagnant.

Developed by Keith Cox for TV Land, the single-camera comedy was renewed for a second season before its premiere in 2017. The series was moved from TV Land to the new Paramount Network for its second season, but was derailed after the network pushed, and later dropped, the anticipated TV adaptation of Heathers.

Season two of Nobodies premiered on March 29, when it was supposed to be paired with Heathers. Once the controversial reboot was delayed, and ultimately scrapped, it left Nobodies on its own. The comedy only aired twice on Paramount Network before moving back to TV Land to finish its run. The comedy finished up a tick in the ratings compared to its first season, but behind TV Land’s flagship comedy Younger — which was recently renewed for a sixth season — and Teachers.

With TV Land already having two comedies to pair on its schedule, there was reportedly no room for a third in Nobodies, which led the network to decide to scrap the series. TV Land is also reportedly no longer accepting pitches for scripted series.

Paramount Network has had a success story as of late. The new network’s premiere for Kevin Costner-led drama, Yellowstone, was the highest debut for the network to date, and brought rations almost as high as beloved cable series like The Walking Dead and American Crime Story.

The networks other comedy series, American Woman, also gathered buzz ahead of its premiere but got more modest ratings in its premiere.

The network’s reboot of Heathers was supposed to debut March 7, but was pulled from he schedule following the Feb. 14 high school shooting in parkland Florida. The network considered a July launch for the series, but the shooting at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas on May 18 led the network to drop the series completely.

Rumors swirled of the series being shopped around to streaming services, but those talks have since fizzled.