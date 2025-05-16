Trailer Drops for Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s New NBC Show

Contestants on a new NBC reality competition series will soon be yelling “Where the ‘x’ am I?”

Destination X, a new series hosted by Jeffrey Dean Morgan of The Walking Dead fame, will see twelve Americans do their best Trevor Rainbolt impression as they are dropped in the middle of Europe each week and tasked with quickly discovering where in the world they are.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the show, adapted from a Belgian reality series of the same name, players travel to different destinations across the continent in a blacked-out bus.

Contestants must disembark, spend the day discovering where they are, then head to the Map Room at night and place an X on where they think they’ve been transported it to. The contestant whose X is furthest away from the actual location is eliminated. At the end of the series, the final player standing will win $250,000.

There will be plenty of wrenches thrown in the game’s rules, however, thanks to antics from Morgan and reality TV vets JaNa Craig (Love Island) and Peter Weber (The Bachelor).

Destination X will premiere May 27 on NBC at 10 p.m. EST. The twelve contestants are as follows:

Biggy Bailey | Chattanooga, TN

Ally Bross | Orlando, FL

Kim Conner | Kaneohe, HI

JaNa Craig | Las Vegas, NV

Shayne Cureton | Indianapolis, IN

Jonah Evarts | Manhattan, KS

Mack Fitzgerald | Austin, TX

Tai Lowry | Prince George’s County, MD

Josh Martinez | Miami, FL

Rachel Rossette | Jackson, MS

Rick Szabo | Picton, Ontario, Canada

Peter Weber | Westlake Village, CA