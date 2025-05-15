Big Update on ‘The Good Wife’ Creators’ Next Show

A big update has been released about Robert and Michelle King’s next series.

Deadline reports that The Good Wife creators’ new show has been given the greenlight to start up a full writers’ room to produce 12 scripts.

Cupertino is looking to join CBS for the 2026-27 season, if ordered to series. The news came at the network’s Upfront press event on Wednesday. CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach called the Kings “some of our most prolific and visionary creators.” It was previously reported that the pilot script for Cupertino tested well with CBS.

(Photo by Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images)

“When we read the script for this David vs. Goliath legal series set in Silicon Valley, it was a no-brainer that we wanted to move forward with this show as part of our year-round development strategy,” Reisenbach said. “It’s so prescient, so Kings-ian in the way it’s written, we can’t wait to dive into this room, which we will be starting soon.”

The Kings are no strangers to CBS. They created The Good Wife, which ran for seven seasons from 2009 to 2016, which spawned streaming spinoff The Good Fight for CBS All Access and Paramount+, and it ran for six seasons from 2017 to 2022. They are also behind Elsbeth, a spinoff of both shows, which premiered in 2024 and has been renewed for Season 3, airing later this year. On top of that, they also created supernatural thriller Evil, which ran for one season on CBS and three seasons on Paramount+ before ending last summer. They most recently served as executive producers on the Paramount+ crime drama Happy Face and the Showtime legal drama Your Honor.

Cupertino is being executive produced by the Kings and Liz Glotzer for King Size Productions. CBS Studios will produce with their production company. The series might be the latest new show to launch during the 2026-27 season. After being picked up to series, Matthew Gray Gubler’s Einstein was pushed back since there wasn’t any room on the schedule for the 2025-26 season.

There aren’t any other details about Cupertino, but more information should be released in the coming months. At the very least, as previously mentioned, the third season of Elsbeth will be coming to CBS this fall. A premiere date has yet to be announced, but that will likely be revealed later this summer. If anything, Robert and Michelle King are staying as busy as ever.