CBS Thursday Night Viewers Get Incredible News for 2025-2026 TV Season

CBS viewers who watch on Thursday night got some good news.

The network’s 2025-26 schedule has revealed that it will be the only night that won’t change from the current season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

All four shows that have been airing on Thursday nights for the 2024-25 season have been renewed and will be staying put. Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will once again kick off the night at 8 p.m. ET for its second season, followed by Season 5 of Ghosts at 8:30 p.m. ET. Season 2 of Kathy Bates’ hit series Matlock will follow the comedies at 9 p.m. ET, while Elsbeth will round out Thursday nights for the third season in a row at 10 p.m. ET.

Pictured (L-R): Montana Jordan as Georgie and Emily Osment as Mandy Photo Credit: Troy Harvey / 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

The news is certainly welcome, following CBS’ brutal cancellations this season. A chunk of shows on the schedule next season will be on the move, including the FBI and NCIS franchises, which will be swapping nights to make room for a full night of NCIS for the first time ever. FBI and new offshoot CIA will be joining comedies The Neighborhood and DMV on Mondays.

While Wednesdays still belong to Survivor and The Amazing Race, the schedule will look a tad different during midseason. New offshoots Sheriff Country and Boston Blue join Fire Country on Fridays, while Tracker will be joined by a host of shows on Sunday throughout the season.

Pictured (L-R): Kathy Bates as “Madeline Matlock”. Photo: Michael Yarish/CBS

As for the Thursday shows, Matlock received an early renewal for Season 2 less than a month after premiering last fall, while Ghosts received a two-season pickup, taking the show through Season 6. Young Sheldon spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage has been keeping the Big Bang Theory universe going, and Elsbeth is also continuing to prove to be a hit as a spinoff of The Good Wife and The Good Fight.

As of now, premiere dates for the quartet have yet to be announced, but it can be assumed that they will premiere on the same night. CBS will likely reveal the premiere dates later this summer when it gets closer, but at least fans will be able to look forward to Thursday nights on CBS staying the same. It should be nice to have at least a little bit of normalcy on the schedule after the cancellations. Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Ghosts, Matlock, and Elsbeth return to Thursdays this fall on CBS.