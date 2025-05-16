Huge Update on ‘Shōgun’ Season 2

Fans of FX’s historical drama Shōgun just got some huge news.

Season two of the massive hit series will begin production in Vancouver this January, with all main cast members returning. Additionally, lead actors Hiroyuki Sanada and Cosmo Jarvis have been promoted to executive producers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The historical drama, set in feudal Japan and based on James Clavell’s 1975 novel of the same name, won over critics and audiences alike when it debuted last year on FX and Hulu. It was previously adapted for television by NBC and Paramount in 1980.

The series revolves around Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Sanada), one of the Five Regents ruling Japan. While the other regents gradually turn against him and begin to prepare for a massive conflict, a ship from Britain with maritime officer John Blackthorn (Jarvis) is marooned in a nearby town. As the series progresses, the two men partner up to take on Toranaga’s rivals in a country-wide civil war.

Shōgun was an instant hit upon its premiere. With a gargantuan number of viewers tuning in every week, it went on to become FX’s most-watched show of all time by a large margin. Season one of the series was also a massive critical success, as it set a record for most Emmys won by a single season with a whopping 18 awards at last year’s ceremony—including Best Drama Series, Best Directing, Best Actress and Best Actor.

It remains to be seen what the second season of Shōgun will actually be about, as season one of the series fully adapted the 1300-page-long novel from start to finish.

However, we already know that a third season is on the way, too, so don’t expect any definitive endings in the second season.