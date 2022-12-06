'The Daily Show' Reveals Hosting Decision Following Trevor Noah's Exit

The Daily Show has made an announcement regarding hosting, following the news that longtime star Trevor Noah is exiting the weeknight series. Beginning Jan. 17, 2022, The Daily Show will have a rotating lineup of guest hosts. The list, at this time, includes Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, D. L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and Marlon Wayans.

Additionally, Comedy Central revealed that The Daily Show "correspondents and contributors" are also set to host. Some of the show's current crew includes Jordan Klepper, Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan, Roy Wood Jr., and Lewis Black. "As we enter Trevor's final week, we want to thank him for his many contributions," said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO Paramount Media Networks. "Trevor redefined the show, as did Jon Stewart before him, and as we look to the future, we are excited to reimagine it yet again with the help of this incredible list of talent and correspondents along with the immensely talented Daily Show team."

It was back in October that Noah initially revealed his plans to leave The Daily Show, telling fans that he has been profoundly grateful for all that he has been able to do. "One of the overriding feelings I found myself experiencing throughout the night, and even today, waking up was a feeling of gratitude," he said. "There's so many people who make this thing come together. And I want to say thank you to the audience for an amazing seven years. It's been wild. It's been truly wild."

He went on to say, "I've loved hosting the show. It's been one of my greatest challenges. It's been one of my greatest joys. I have loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh, even when the stories are particularly shitty on the worst days. You know, we've laughed together, we've cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it's time."

In a statement, shared by ET, a Comedy Central spokesperson said at the time, "We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years. With no timetable for his departure, we're working together on next steps." They continued, "As we look ahead, we're excited for the next chapter in the 25+ year history of The Daily Show as it continues to redefine culture through sharp and hilarious social commentary, helping audiences make sense of the world around them."