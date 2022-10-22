'The Daily Show': Who Will Replace Trevor Noah?

Michael Kosta Kosta is a Senior Correspondent on The Daily Show and is a comedian well-known for his numerous late-night appearances on Conan, The Tonight Show, Seth Meyers, and @midnight. He also has a considerable hosting resume as the former co-host of Attack of the Show!, backstage host of the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards, and host and co-executive producer of The Comment Section for the E! Network. Fun fact: before starting a career in television, Kost played tennis professionally and was ranked #864 in the world at one point. prevnext

Roy Wood Jr. Roy Wood Jr. has been a senior correspondent on The Daily Show since 2015, for as long as Trevor Noah has been host. His name has already been mentioned as one of the favorites to replace his boss. Wood's acting credentials have given him a distinctive charisma and presence, and he is skilled at identifying cultural moments ideal for satire, such as 2019's Popeye's chicken sandwich craze. During a recent interview with The Daily Beast, he was asked about taking over the show. "I think if you're asked, you have to at least consider it. You can't say no to an opportunity like that," he said. "You can't turn your nose up at it at least. I think you have to sit and assess what you want to do creatively, and that's something I haven't thought about yet."

Ronny Chieng Another senior correspondent joining The Daily Show about a month after Noah, Ronny Chieng has a knack for combining humor with social commentary. He gained recognition on the show with his takedown of Fox News personality Jesse Watters; he is also a Malaysian native who has covered a wide range of topics, including segments on Asian American issues. Chieng recently had two comedy specials and, if chosen, would be the first Asian late-night host on a major network.

Dulcé Sloan Renowned for her comedic skills, Dulcé Sloan is another possible internal replacement for Noah. She has served as The Daily Show's Senior Fashion Correspondent since September 2017, and her segments, including "9-1-1 For White People Emergencies," have received millions of views. In 2019, Sloan had a Comedy Central Presents stand-up special premiere on the network, and in 2021 starred in the animated FOX series The Great North alongside Jenny Slate, Nick Offerman, and Megan Mullally. While Sloan might be an inspired choice, she is a bit of a long shot, considering the seniority and tenure of the other correspondents.

Hassan Minhaj Hassan Minhaj's appearance on the program predated Trevor Noah's, as he served as The Daily Show's senior correspondent from 2014 to 2018. His impressive post-show achievements have allowed his name to float to the top of potential candidates. Before leaving Daily, Minhaj was the featured speaker at the 2017 White House Correspondents' Dinner. His first stand-up comedy special, Homecoming King, debuted on Netflix that year to positive reviews from critics and earned him his first Peabody Award in 2018. Minhaj went on to host a Netflix weekly comedy show, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj in 2018. The following year, he won his second Peabody Award for Patriot Act and was listed among Time's 100 most influential people in the world. Minhaj also has a recurring role in season 2 of Apple TV+'s The Morning Show.

Amber Ruffin

Amber Ruffin is not a The Daily Show alum, but many feel she has the chops to take over Noah's role. A longtime writer on NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers, the comedian currently hosts her own late-night talk show titled The Amber Ruffin Show on Peacock. She has also previously worked with Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers. She became the first Black woman in the United States to write for a late-night network talk show after joining the show. Ruffin and her writing partner Jenny Hagel established the production company Straight to Cards in 2022 in conjunction with Universal Television.