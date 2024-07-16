'Tracker' Season 2 Premiere Date Set, and Fans Will Have to Wait a Bit Longer

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Tracker fans are going to be waiting a little bit longer for Season 2. Justin Hartley's hit series premiered in February after the Super Bowl and became an instant success. CBS renewed the drama for Season 2 less than a month later. While the wait has certainly been a grueling one since it feels like it's been so long since the renewal, CBS' premiere dates for its fall 2024 lineup reveal that Tracker won't be premiering until late October.

CBS' official premiere week begins Oct. 14, but unfortunately, Tracker Season 2 won't be premiering until Oct. 27. The reason for the long wait is unknown. It's certainly disappointing it won't be coming back until much later than most CBS series, but the wait will definitely be worth it. There will be much to look forward to as the show digs deeper into Colter Shaw's story and more people are needing to be found.

(Photo: Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw and Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

What fans can also look forward to is some returning characters. Hartley's wife, Sofia Pernas, previously told PopCulture.com that Billie will return for Season 2 at some point, but not too much was revealed. Melissa Roxburgh also expressed her desire to return and dig deeper into the Shaw family as Dory, while Jensen Ackles is set to return as Russell Shaw. More details will likely be revealed in the coming months, but it already seems like there will be some fun storylines to watch out for.

Tracker is not the only series having a late premiere date. Queen Latifah's The Equalizer is also set to premiere on Oct. 27 following Tracker for its fiffth season. Unlike Tracker, news on The Equalizer's renewal was not so straight-forward. After Latifah was in negotiations with CBS for another season, the network finally renewed the series. There was never any doubt, however, it was always just a matter of when.

Tracker's wait will be a long one, but one that will be worth it. Fans can always watch the first season on Paramount+ in preparation for Season 2, which premieres on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The series will shift to its regular 8 p.m. slot the following week. There will also still be plenty of premieres on CBS to look forward to before Tracker Season 2 eventually makes its way to CBS.