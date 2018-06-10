How to Livestream the 2018 Tony Awards

The 72nd Annual Tony Awards, honoring the best of Broadway’s 2017-2018 season, kicks off at 8 p.m. ET Sunday on CBS, live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City. There are several options for streaming the annual awards online if you are not near a television.

First up, you can watch CBS’ Tony Awards red carpet preview pre-show livestream on the network’s Tony Awards Facebook page by clicking here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Once the awards kick off, you can use CBS All Access, CBS’ streaming service, which is available to watch on your web browser. The CBS All Access app is also available for Apple iOS and Android phones, and on Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, PS4, Roku, Windows 10 and XBox. It costs $5.99 to sign up and new users get a free trial lasting seven days before your credit card is charged.

You can also watch CBS live on other livestreaming platforms. The network is one of the many you can watch on Hulu With Live TV. Once you sign up for that service, you get a week for free before you are charged a $39.99 monthly fee.

Another option is YouTubeTV, which costs $40 a month and is only available in select U.S. cities. It includes more than 60 networks.

DirecTV Now offers more than 60 live channels for $35 a month. The service is now running a deal for the first three months at $10 a month.

Fubo TV offers 75 live channels for $4.99 a month. You can also start a free seven-day trial when signing up.

This year’s Tony Awards are hosted by singers Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles. There will also be a special performance by Bruce Springsteen, who is receiving a Special Tony Award for his one-man show Springsteen on Broadway.

The casts of the musicals The Band’s Visit, Frozen, Mean Girls, Once On This Island, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical, Carousel and My Fair Lady are also performing during the show.

The cast of Dear Evan Hansen, last year’s Best Musical winner, will also give a special performance.

Presenters include Tina Fey, Amy Schumer, Jim Parsons, Katharine McPhee, Zachary Quinto, Bernadette Peters, Jeff Daniels, Robert De Niro, Melissa Benoist, Rachel Brosnahan, Billy Joel, Kerry Washington and Rachel Bloom.

Mean Girls and Spongebob Squarepants are the most-nominated musicals with 12 each. The new revival of Angels In America is the most-nominated play with 11. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was nominated for 10 awards.

Chita Rivera and Andrew Lloyd-Weber will receive lifetime achievement awards. John Leguizamo is getting a special award for his show Latin History for Morons.

Photo credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS