Tom Selleck Reveals One Regret He Has About His 'Blue Bloods' Character Frank Reagan

After playing New York Police Commissioner Frank Reagan for 14 seasons on Blue Bloods, Tom Selleck is revealing the one regret he has. While Selleck has loved being on the CBS procedural and has been quite vocal about not being ready to say goodbye, he can't help but have just one aspect he wishes was explored with him. Speaking to TV Insider, he admitted that he wished the series delved more into his love life, even despite Frank's wife dying prior to the start of the series.

"Everybody says, 'Well, it'd be nice to see [Frank] have a relationship,'" Selleck shared. "If I had any regrets, it would be that because they weren't writing a relationship, he didn't get to flirt often enough. But that didn't fit what became our format." It would have been nice to see Frank flirt every so often, especially since viewers saw his kids with their own relationships, whether successful or not. And not to mention the fact that even though Danny lost Linda, he still was able to have some sort of a romantic life with his blossoming relationship with Baez, both personal and professional.

(Photo: CBS)

That being said, Frank did have some flings in the show's early days, as the outlet pointed out, including a reporter. "She was an old pal of his, played by Margaret Colin, who I knew from Three Men and a Baby," Selleck said. "Frank's not dead! He still wears his wedding ring, but he's not beyond needing somebody and flirting with them. But we had first three stories each episode and then four when Vanessa [Ray] became a regular so there's not really room for that. I would have had fun playing it, but you just can't do it all."

There is only so much time in each episode, so it does make sense that a relationship for Frank was a low priority. It would have been interesting to see and how Danny, Erin, Jamie, and the rest of the Reagans would react to it as well. Unfortunately, you can't include everything, but if more Blue Bloods could truly be on the way, either another season, spinoff, or movie in the future, perhaps that could be a storyline to look forward to. In the meantime, fans can look forward to the final episodes of Blue Bloods premiering on Friday, Oct. 18 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.