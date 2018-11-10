‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Horrified by Truth About Linda Reagan’s Death

Blue Bloods confirmed fans’ worse fears in Friday night’s episode when Lou Diamond Phillips’ character told Danny Reagan his wife Linda was actually murdered.

In “By Hook Or By Crook,” Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) discovered that Luis Delgado (Phillips), the mob hitman responsible for torching Danny’s house at the end of season seven, was not killed at the end of the season nine premiere. This gave him another chance to get Delgado behind bars.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Unfortunately, he learned that the DEA was using Delgado as an informant, so he could not touch him. However, the DEA allowed Danny and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) help them keep an eye on Delgado, who was supposed to help them stop a drug deal.

When the drug deal goes awry, the DEA has to admit that Danny was right all along: you cannot trust Delgado.

They tracked Delgado to his apartment, but when they arrived, he was not there. He removed his GPS tracking monitor. However, Delgado teased Danny from a different location.

“You know, I’m glad you came. There’s something I want to tell you,” Delgado told Danny through the camera. “You know your wife’s helicopter accident? It really wasn’t an accident.”

Delgado said Linda’s (Amy Carlson) murder was arranged by the Mexican drug cartel Danny had been investigating. They thought killing Linda would make Danny stop investigating. But fans know Reagans never give up on stopping criminals.

The truth — if Delgado was not just lying to rile up Danny — hurt not only Danny, but fans at home who felt Linda was never given a proper send-off. The character’s death happened off-screen, between the season seven finale and the season eight premiere, since actress Linda Carlson chose not to renew her contract.

#BlueBloods so Linda’s death wasn’t an accident after all..I did not see that one coming…oh boy. ☹️ — emily • 153 (@spotlightseavey) November 10, 2018

“#BlueBloods so Linda’s death wasn’t an accident after all..I did not see that one coming…oh boy,”one fan wrote.

“[Oh my God]. So Linda was murdered,” another added.

What a twist!! Linda was killed in the Medical Heli crash… W-O-W!

Along w/her colleagues… and L.Diamond Phillips’ character was behind it! He’s a great villain! #BlueBloods 💙💙💙 //t.co/r5X82P633q — bridget harlan (@irishlass423) November 10, 2018

“What a twist!! Linda was killed in the Medical Heli crash… W-O-W! Along w/her colleagues… and L.Diamond Phillips’ character was behind it! He’s a great villain,” another viewer wrote.

Intense episode tonight. The Frank/Erin conflict looks to be continued into next week. The mission for Danny to catch the Hit Man has gone up extra notches. #BlueBloods — Alex (@Alex_Chatman) November 10, 2018

“Intense episode tonight. The Frank/Erin conflict looks to be continued into next week. The mission for Danny to catch the Hit Man has gone up extra notches,” added another.

This week’s episode ended without Danny catching Delgado, providing a new story arc for the rest of the season. Unfortunately, it does not look like Phillips is in next week’s episode, “Stirring The Pot.” Danny’s case will involve protecting a friend from losing his badge, which will put Danny’s own career in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, Erin (Bridget Moynahan) and Frank (Tom Selleck) will continue their fight over new legislation. Father and daughter did not see eye-to-eye this week after she let a non-violent offender go, only to see the criminal shoot two police officers. They later discovered the man had a violent record in Mexico.

Erin will also take up a new fight over sex-trafficking laws with Gov. Mendez (David Zayas) next week.

New episodes of Blue Bloods air on CBS Fridays at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: CBS