'Today' Host Sheinelle Jones Reacts to Odd Rumor About Her Body

Sheinelle Jones had a good laugh with her Today cohosts during the third hour of the April 4 episode. The former Good Day Philadelphia co-host worked overtime on the morning news program, filling in for former MTV staple Carson Daly on the show's first two hours in addition to her regular third-hour hosting gig. She took a brief hiatus in March to take a spring break trip to Puerto Rico with her family, with SNL's Laura Jarrett filling in for Jones temporarily, as well as Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, who were also on spring break. But during the day in question, there were lots of laughs.

It began with Craig Melvin unable to keep his composure while introducing his cohosts. Longtime weatherman and anchor, Al Roker, gave the audience some context. "The reason why Craig is having a problem is that we just were, right before we went on, we revealed the fact that Sheinelle didn't have a belly button. And now, she has one," he told viewers watching.

Jones said that it was an "urban legend," adding, "People in Philly who are watching are like, 'Oh yeah, we lived this with her.'"Melvin asked: "So do you or do you not actually have a belly button?" Jones responded, "I have one, but we had to tweak it a little."

Dylan Dreyer joined, noting the ordeal "is a radio conversation." Jones teased that her belly button has had some alterations, noting "When I had the twins. … If you saw me, you would never know.". Jones is a mother of three to Kayin, 14, and twins Clara and Uche Jr., 11, with her husband, Uche Ojeh.

"Oh, it's a medical thing? But you're OK?" Melvin asked. The laughs kept coming before Melvin asked Dreyer to "take over" introducing their first topic of discussion.