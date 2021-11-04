‘Today’ Host Craig Melvin Reveals He Pierced His Ear With His Daughter for Her 5th Birthday

Craig Melvin is sporting a shiny new accessory. On Wednesday’s Today show, the co-anchor debuted a glistening new ear piercing courtesy of his love for his daughter. Melvin revealed to his co-anchors that he got the piercing in support of his daughter Sybil, whose birthday wish was to get her ears pierced.

Showing off the black onyx stud in his left ear on Wednesday’s show, Melvin told his fellow co-anchors, “Daddy took one for the team.” While Melvin admitted that he is “not the ear-piercing kind of guy,” he explained he got the stud for his daughter, who turns 5 this weekend and announced she wanted her ears pierced as a present. However, when it came time to get it done, she was a little nervous, with Melvin sharing, “When we got there, she was like, ‘Daddy, would you do yours first?’ And I was like, ‘Uhhh…’”

Melvin ultimately decided to sit down in the chair and get his left ear pierced, but he was not the only member of his family to join in on the fun. His 7-year-old son, Dell, also got a piercing, and his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, got both of her ears pierced before little Sybil garnered the courage to fulfill her birthday wish, the soon-to-be 5-year-old opting for adorable Hello Kitty-themed studs.

Melvin gave fans a better look at his latest fashion accessory on Instagram, where he shared an up-close photo of the earring as well as a photo of his entire family with their new bling. Explaining the new family look, he told his followers that Sybil “wanted her ears pierced for her 5th birthday. When we got there, she convinced us all to do it.” He went on to quip, “A family that pierces together stays together. That’s the saying right???”

Melvin’s followers and Today viewers seemed to absolutely love the endearing story. Responding to Melvin’s post, one follower wrote, “There it is! Dad’s solidarity move,” with another person commenting, “And she will always remember this moment.” Somebody else wrote, “I think it looks great! What a great dad taking one for the team!” As for how long he plans to keep the earring? Melvin joked his co-anchors, “I’ll keep it long enough to appease her, likely until I have to get a puppy or something.”