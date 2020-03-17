Watch Al Roker and Craig Melvin Check in Live on ‘Today’ Amid Coronavirus Self-Isolation

The TODAY show looked a bit different than usual Tuesday as both Al Roker and Craig Melvin reported from home, where they are isolating with their families following a staffer on the NBC talk show testing positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Video conferencing into Tuesday’s show, both Roker and Melvin reported that they are not experiencing any symptoms of the virus.

“I feel great, no symptoms, no signs,” Melvin said of his current health, adding that company doctors said he had only had “limited” exposure to the infected staffer. For now, he is “hunkered down” with wife Lindsay Czarniak and their two kids, Delano and Sybil, trying to keep things as normal as possible in their lives. “I’ve always appreciated teachers in this country,” he noted. “I have never appreciated teacher more than I do right now, because we have been spending the better part of our days ‘teaching’ our kids.”

“I feel great, no symptoms, no signs,” says @craigmelvin We check in with @CraigMelvin and @AlRoker who are both staying home out of an abundance of caution after a colleague on our 3rd hour tested positive. pic.twitter.com/vFH36QXm8j — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 17, 2020

While Czarniak has been planning involved lessons and schedules for the kids, Melvin joked, “Recess is my specialty.”

Roker previously gave a health update on social media Monday, saying he was also feeling fine.

“Hey, everybody, I hope everybody stays safe. I hate to use social distancing, I say physical distancing. I think, socially, we want to connect more than ever,” he began in the video, revealing he wouldn’t be returning to the studio anytime soon. “To that end, I will see you tomorrow morning, live on the TODAY show. We’ll be coming to you live from my kitchen. But, we’ll see you then. Everybody’s fine here at the Roker household and we’ll check in then.”

“And our thoughts and prayers with all the first responders, all the healthcare professionals who are putting in on the line taking care of folks who have the coronavirus,” Roker continued. “Of course, to all of those affected personally, we say our thoughts and prayers are with you, as well. But, we will see you tomorrow morning on TODAY.”

