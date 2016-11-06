Lindsay Czarniak and Craig Melvin Welcome Baby Number 2

Exclusive: Lindsay Czarniak and Craig Melvin welcome daughter Sybil ‘Sibby’ Ann: https://t.co/afHbXeILho — People Magazine (@people) November 6, 2016

Baby makes four for Lindsay Czarniak and Craig Melvin!

The happy couple welcomed their second child, Sybil “Sibby” Ann Melvin on Saturday evening.

PEOPLE reports the healthy baby weighs 6 lbs and 6 oz.

The SportsCenter anchor and MSNBC Live anchor made sure their 2-year-old son, Delano, felt special on the big day too. The pair says they called the baby “Sibby” as short for sibling while Czarniak was pregnant, and they say the name just stuck.

Melvin says at first Delano wasn’t too keen on the idea of being a big brother. “I think he’s okay with the concept. It remains to be seen once the child shows up whether he tries to send it back.”

Congratulations to them and their little sibling son!