'Today': Hoda Kotb Sends Sweet Birthday Message to Savannah Guthrie

Today Show anchor Savannah Guthrie celebrated her birthday on Tuesday and received a fun birthday message from her co-star, Hoda Kotb. Guthrie, who also marked 10 years as a lead co-anchor on Today this year, turned 51. She later thanked fans for all the birthday wishes on her own Instagram page.

Kotb, 58, shared a fun throwback photo from Studio 1A in Rockefeller Center. "Today we celebrate you, [Guthrie]!!" Kotb wrote. "Well... today and every day! Happy birthday, darlin'!"

Jenna Bush Hager, who hosts the fourth hour of Today with Kotb, wished Guthrie a happy birthday in her Instagram Story. "Happy birthday (one day late!) to this dancing queen," Bush Hager wrote on Wednesday. "There is no one I would rather dance with [while] five months pregnant," Bush Hager added in another post. "Or watch kids grow."

Guthrie also posted a reel set to Bill Withers' "Lovely Day," with pictures of her birthday gifts from her family. She also included photos with her husband, Michael Feldman, and their children Vale, 8, and Charles, 6. "The loveliest day. thank you, dear ones, for so many sweet birthday wishes," Guthrie wrote.

Although tabloids claim there is animosity between Guthrie and Kotb, that could not be further from the truth. In 2018, they made history as the first pair of women to co-anchor Today. "It's wonderful to have a female partnership, but to me, to have this friend and cheerleader and partner, and I really feel that from her, and I hope we share that," Guthrie said in May at The Paley Center for Media in New York City. "It's incredible. I always say, 'I'll hold my hands and close my eyes and go anywhere with you.' I would."

Kotb and Guthrie told Good Housekeeping in May that they have bonded as parents who took long journeys to parenthood. "It's amazing to be in a very high-pressure job but also have someone who understands the other high-pressure job you have and can carry it with you," Guthrie said in May. "They're not going to judge if you are bringing some of that to work."

They agreed that it was difficult to find a work-life balance. It's almost impossible, Kotb said. "Some days I hit a home run; some days it's all terrible, and then you reset the next day and try again," she explained. "There's no quick fix for balance that I can give. I mean, look, you try to give 100% at home and 100% at work, and then that's it. And then you see how it shakes down, but I think that's the best way to do it."