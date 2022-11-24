Macy's Parade Viewers Call out Hoda Kotb for Jim Henson Muppets Mistake

By Anna Rumer

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewers are calling out Hoda Kotb on her Muppets gaffe after the TODAY show host mistakenly referred to late Muppets creator Jim Henson as Jim Henderson. The blink-and-you-miss-it moment happened during Thursday's live broadcast of the Thanksgiving tradition as Kotb told co-host Savannah Guthrie that "Jim Henderson's wildly popular Fraggle Rock" was getting fans in the holiday spirit with its Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Night of the Lights Holiday Special on Apple TV+.

Fans of Henson's quickly took to Twitter to point out Kotb's misspeak and poke fun at the error. Keep scrolling to see what social media had to say and see some of the hilarious jokes that came with their correction. 

Jim Henderson

Plenty of people watching were simply in disbelief that Kotb would misname such an iconic pop culture contributor as Henson.

prevnext

'Gonna Have a Heart Attack'

Others pointed out just how much the error was driving them up a wall.

prevnext

'No Way'

Some viewers chose very apt memes to add to their sentiments about "Jim Henderson."

prevnext

'The Puppet Show'

Many creative viewers took the gaffe as a chance to come up with some creative off-brand Henson creations to attribute to Henderson.

prevnext

'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Night of the Lights Holiday Special'

0comments

If all this Muppets talk has you in the mood to get down with Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey and Boober, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Night of the Lights Holiday Special is streaming now on Apple TV+. Our Fraggily friends have returned for all-new adventures about the magic we create when we "celebrate and care for our interconnected world."

"It's the Night of the Lights, the most Fraggily holiday of the year, and the Rock is filled with songs and cheer," Apple TV+ teases. "When Jamdolin (voiced by Emmy Award nominee Daveed Diggs, "Hamilton") encourages Wembley to make a special wish, the Fraggles head out on an adventure to find the brightest light and, maybe, the true meaning of the holiday.

prev
Start the Conversation

of