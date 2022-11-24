Macy's Parade Viewers Call out Hoda Kotb for Jim Henson Muppets Mistake

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewers are calling out Hoda Kotb on her Muppets gaffe after the TODAY show host mistakenly referred to late Muppets creator Jim Henson as Jim Henderson. The blink-and-you-miss-it moment happened during Thursday's live broadcast of the Thanksgiving tradition as Kotb told co-host Savannah Guthrie that "Jim Henderson's wildly popular Fraggle Rock" was getting fans in the holiday spirit with its Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Night of the Lights Holiday Special on Apple TV+. Fans of Henson's quickly took to Twitter to point out Kotb's misspeak and poke fun at the error. Keep scrolling to see what social media had to say and see some of the hilarious jokes that came with their correction. Ah yes, who could forget Jim Henderson's Muppets... pic.twitter.com/FR0X1erlfS — Tanooki Joe (@TanookiKuribo) November 24, 2022

'Gonna Have a Heart Attack' Others pointed out just how much the error was driving them up a wall. they just referred to jim henson as jim henderson on the macys thanksgiving day parade. i am going to become the joker. — delanie (they/them) 👻 (@starsinpockets) November 24, 2022 If this lady says "Jim Henderson" instead of "Jim Henson" one more time my husband is gonna have a heart attack. — 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐊𝐚𝐭⁷💜BTS Military Wife💜 (@ddaengjeonjk) November 24, 2022

'The Puppet Show' Many creative viewers took the gaffe as a chance to come up with some creative off-brand Henson creations to attribute to Henderson. Everyone knows Jim Henderson created the Morppets, not the Muppets. https://t.co/6T3nA3ZM9A — Kermitment – A Muppets Podcast (@KermitmentPod) November 24, 2022 Top 5 Jim Henderson shows:

• Craggle Rock

• The Puppet Show

• The Dank Crystal

• Sesame Strip

• The Grape Puppet Copter — How Bowers (@GoAwayGreen) November 24, 2022