Macy's Parade Viewers Call out Hoda Kotb for Jim Henson Muppets Mistake
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewers are calling out Hoda Kotb on her Muppets gaffe after the TODAY show host mistakenly referred to late Muppets creator Jim Henson as Jim Henderson. The blink-and-you-miss-it moment happened during Thursday's live broadcast of the Thanksgiving tradition as Kotb told co-host Savannah Guthrie that "Jim Henderson's wildly popular Fraggle Rock" was getting fans in the holiday spirit with its Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Night of the Lights Holiday Special on Apple TV+.
Fans of Henson's quickly took to Twitter to point out Kotb's misspeak and poke fun at the error. Keep scrolling to see what social media had to say and see some of the hilarious jokes that came with their correction.
Ah yes, who could forget Jim Henderson's Muppets... pic.twitter.com/FR0X1erlfS— Tanooki Joe (@TanookiKuribo) November 24, 2022
Jim Henderson
Plenty of people watching were simply in disbelief that Kotb would misname such an iconic pop culture contributor as Henson.
Jim Henderson??? #MacysThanksgivingDayParade pic.twitter.com/ISbJUB0Ukc— Honey, I Shrunk Nathan Hartman (@somestuffisaid) November 24, 2022
Oh my God! The #MacysThanksgivingDayParade hosts just called Jim Henson “Jim Henderson!” Are you kidding me?! What more did the guy need to contribute to American pop culture history for them to remember his name?!— Max Q (@vox_independens) November 24, 2022
'Gonna Have a Heart Attack'
Others pointed out just how much the error was driving them up a wall.
they just referred to jim henson as jim henderson on the macys thanksgiving day parade. i am going to become the joker.— delanie (they/them) 👻 (@starsinpockets) November 24, 2022
If this lady says “Jim Henderson” instead of “Jim Henson” one more time my husband is gonna have a heart attack.— 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐊𝐚𝐭⁷💜BTS Military Wife💜 (@ddaengjeonjk) November 24, 2022
'No Way'
Some viewers chose very apt memes to add to their sentiments about "Jim Henderson."
Uhm… Jim *Henderson’s* Fraggle Rock? 😭 No way. pic.twitter.com/RYl0IQoTus— Taylor F. (@TaylorsConfused) November 24, 2022
“Jim Henderson” pic.twitter.com/ayAT4zxz4z— 🔆𝙶𝚛𝚊𝚌𝚎🔆 (@SqueetSquatALot) November 24, 2022
'The Puppet Show'
Many creative viewers took the gaffe as a chance to come up with some creative off-brand Henson creations to attribute to Henderson.
Everyone knows Jim Henderson created the Morppets, not the Muppets. https://t.co/6T3nA3ZM9A— Kermitment – A Muppets Podcast (@KermitmentPod) November 24, 2022
Top 5 Jim Henderson shows:— How Bowers (@GoAwayGreen) November 24, 2022
• Craggle Rock
• The Puppet Show
• The Dank Crystal
• Sesame Strip
• The Grape Puppet Copter
'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Night of the Lights Holiday Special'
If all this Muppets talk has you in the mood to get down with Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey and Boober, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Night of the Lights Holiday Special is streaming now on Apple TV+. Our Fraggily friends have returned for all-new adventures about the magic we create when we "celebrate and care for our interconnected world."
"It's the Night of the Lights, the most Fraggily holiday of the year, and the Rock is filled with songs and cheer," Apple TV+ teases. "When Jamdolin (voiced by Emmy Award nominee Daveed Diggs, "Hamilton") encourages Wembley to make a special wish, the Fraggles head out on an adventure to find the brightest light and, maybe, the true meaning of the holiday.