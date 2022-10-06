'Today' Show: Savannah Guthrie Nominates Hoda Kotb for Sweet Recognition

Savannah Guthrie has nominated her Today Show co-anchor, Hoda Kotb, for a very special honor. As PEOPLE reported, Guthrie nominated Kotb to be named as one of Forbes' 50 Over 50 list. This nomination makes it clear that Kotb and Guthrie are on good terms despite the fact that they have been the subject of feud rumors.

Kotb indeed made the list following Guthrie's nomination. In addition to sharing the news about Kotb's newest accolade, Forbes also featured some insight from Guthrie, who explained what her friendship with her Today Show co-worker means to her. She explained, "Hoda is the living, breathing demonstration that you can have it all, and you can have it on your own terms…. She represents to me what a modern woman is."

Guthrie continued to praise Kotb, saying, "She is strong. She is beautiful. She is kind. She is authentic. She is devoted to her family. She maintains and cultivates her friendships. And she is an incredible professional and a wonderful journalist." Kotb was also quoted in the article and spoke about what her dynamic with Guthrie means for the broadcasting landscape.

"There was always the old guy anchor and the young girl anchor... You never saw us," Kotb said. "I have never, ever in my life been this happy. This decade of my life is by far the best decade I have ever had." It's lovely to see the two anchors support each other in such a major way. Interestingly enough, this all comes weeks after Kotb and Guthrie were plagued with rumors that there was friction between them on the set of the NBC series. The rumors were so prevalent that the Today Show even released a statement to deny that there was any tension on set.

"Savannah and Hoda together guided the TODAY show through its darkest time, they bolstered the entire TODAY show staff when it was needed most, and they are each other's biggest supporters," Libby Leist, SVP of the Today Show, told Page Six. "These two women have achieved so much together. In 2022, that should be the focus — not a made-up 'catfight' manufactured for clickbait." An insider also debunked the rumors to Good Housekeeping and, like Leist, referred to the drama as "clickbait."

"It's unfortunate to see and hear rumors that are not based in reality," they said. "However, it's not bothersome because we have the truth on our side. Savannah and Hoda have blazed a trail by supporting one another and other women. It's disappointing that a manufactured 'feud' is what generates clickbait instead of their achievements."