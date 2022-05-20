'Today' Co-Hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Criticized Over Cringey Harry Styles Chat

✖

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb are facing some pushback from Today viewers following their recent interview with Harry Styles. The singer and songwriter appeared on the Thursday, May 19 episode of the NBC morning show to perform songs from his new album, Harry's House, and for a chat with the co-hosts about the album, though many viewers felt Hager and Kotb's comments were "weird" and crossed a few too many lines.

Viewers sitting down to watch the segment were stunned after Hager and Kotb were apparently "thirsting" over the Don't Worry Darling star, 28. During the segment, the co-hosts said, "you know he likes older women... it's my shot," a comment that many viewers said was "uncalled for." That same user, according to The Sun, went on to write, "imagine a male correspondent saying that about a female artist all while standing next to a child." The Today viewer slammed the two hosts, adding that there was "no need to sexualize Harry while he's there promoting an album."

We’re lowkey jealous of the fan who got to hold @Harry_Styles's lion ring but we’re thrilled he got it back!!#HarryStylesTODAY #CitiConcertSeries @citibank pic.twitter.com/8ve3oVcqeZ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 19, 2022

Unfortunately for Today viewers, Kotb and Hager didn't slow down with their comments during Today's third hour. Joined by comedian Ricky Gervais, the two co-hosts continued to discuss Styles, with Kotb at one point stating that "there's just something about him." Hager agreed, sharing, "Yeah, he's very sexy," before asking Gervais, "Did you see what he was wearing?" The two co-hosts went on to reveal that Styles wore a unitard for his appearance.

Those comments once again sparked discomfort among viewers. On Twitter, one person wrote, "my mom watching the today show, 3rd hour of today, and hoda and jenna while harry performs???? weird behavior tbh." Another person took issue specifically with Hager, commenting, "not Jenna saying Harry called her a cougar when he was 18," with somebody else adding that the way in which Hager spoke about Styles "is so weird." However, at least one person found it all a bit relatable, writing, "no hoda and jenna are literally in love with harry and can't stop talking about him me too though."

Styles' Thursday appearance on the long-running NBC morning show came just ahead of the Friday, May 20 release of Harry's House. Marking his third studio album following his 2017 self-titled debut and 2019's Fine Line, Harry's House features 13 tracks, including "Music for a Sushi Restaurant," "Love Of My Life," and "Late Night Talking."