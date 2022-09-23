'Don't Worry Darling' Finds Harry Styles and Florence Pugh Getting Hot and Heavy in Dark Trailer

✖

The first trailer for Don't Worry Darling shows a very different movie from director Olivia Wilde's previous film, Booksmart. Instead of focusing on two high schoolers, Wilde is heading to the 1950s in this new, disturbing thriller featuring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. In the trailer, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Kiki Layne, and Wilde also appear.

Don't Worry Darling finds Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women) as Alice, a 1950s housewife who seems to have the perfect, idyllic life, complete with a loving husband, Styles' Jack. However, she soon learns the men in her neighborhood go off to do mysterious things, and Pine's Frank does not want Alice to find out what it is. Even the other wives in the neighborhood, played by Wilde, Chan, and Layne, seem fine with whatever bizarre things happen behind the scenes. The mystery leads Alice to question her faith in Jack.

The movie was written by Katie Silberman (Booksmart) with Carey and Shane Van Dyke. It seems to take plenty of influence from Darren Aronofsky's work. Wilde even hired Aronofsky's cinematographer Matthew Libatique, whose credits include Requiem for a Dream, Black Swan, The Fountain, and Pi. Libatique also earned an Oscar nomination for shooting Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born.

Wilde showed Don't Worry Darling footage for the first time at CinemaCon in Las Vegas last week. She said the movie was inspired by The Truman Show, Inception, The Matrix, and other movies that "push the boundaries of our imagination."

"I want you to imagine a life where you have everything you could ever want or ever dream of," Wilde said on April 26, reports Entertainment Weekly. "Not just the material tangible things like a beautiful house and perfect weather and gorgeous cars, but also the things that really matter, like true love, real, trusted friendships, and a purpose that feels meaningful. What would it take for you to give up that life? Are you really willing to sacrifice in order to do what's right? Are you willing to dismantle the system designed to serve you? That's the world and the questions of Don't Worry Darling."

Warner Bros.' New Line Cinema will release Don't Worry Darling on Sept. 23. It will be released on HBO Max 45 days after its theatrical run begins, just like The Batman earlier this year.

