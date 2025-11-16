Tina Fey and Tracy Morgan’s New Comedy Receives Premiere Date

Tina Fey and Tracy Morgan’s new comedy finally has a premiere date.

NBC announced its midseason 2026 schedule, and it includes the 30 Rock stars’ upcoming series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins will have a two-episode premiere on Monday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET. Beginning Monday, March 2, the series will air at 8:30 p.m. ET following new episodes of sophomore mockumentary comedy St. Denis Medical. Morgan stars in The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins alongside Daniel Radcliffe, Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way, and Jalyn Hall.

Pictured: (l-r) Daniel Radcliffe as Arthur Tobin, Erika Alexander as Monica,Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)

Per NBC, in the series, “Disgraced former football star Reggie Dinkins (Morgan) is on a mission to rehabilitate his image with the help of award-winning filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Radcliffe). In order to earn back the admiration of his fans and the respect of his family, Reggie will also have to confront the ghosts of his past.”

Robert Carlock and Sam Means serve as showrunners, writers, and executive producers. Fey, Morgan, Eric Gurian, and David Miner also executive produce. The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is produced by Universal Television, Little Stranger, Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment, Bevel Gears, Means End Productions, and Streetlife Production, Inc.

Pictured: (l-r) Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins, Daniel Radcliffe as Arthur Tobin (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)

It was announced in March that Tina Fey and Tracy Morgan would be reuniting for a new comedy, 12 years after 30 Rock ended. At the time, the show was only in the pilot phase, but it was officially ordered to series in May. It was given a 10-episode order, and there was a possibility it could premiere in November. Instead, NBC opted to pair sophomore comedies St. Denis Medical and Happy’s Place with Peacock’s The Paper and new comedy Stumble, respectively. The Paper will be finishing out its first season at the beginning of the year, making way for The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins by the end of February.

Reggie Dinkins is the only new show premiering on NBC in the new year, but it will be joined by plenty of returning favorites such as the One Chicago and Law & Order franchises, Season 2 of The Hunting Party, Season 29 of The Voice, which is dubbed The Voice: Battle of Champions, and much more. Don’t miss the series premiere of The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins on Monday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.