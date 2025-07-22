‘The Voice’ Season 29 Gets Special Format Change, Brings Back Fan-Favorite Coaches

The Voice is coming back for Season 29 with a special format and returning favorites.

NBC has announced that Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine will be returning as coaches for Season 29, airing spring 2026.

A first for The Voice, the upcoming season will be dubbed The Voice: Battle of Champions. The three coaches form the only panel in the show’s history comprised entirely of Voice winners. Each of the four rounds will consist of a first for The Voice, starting off with the Blinds, where the coaches will compete against each other in the “Triple Turn Competition” that will see them vying for the most three-chair turns, with the winner gaining a special advantage in the next round.

In the Battle, the coach with the most three-chair turns automatically earns a “Super Steal” for the Battles. It can only be used once and trumps any other coach’s attempt to steal, guaranteeing a win. The Knockouts will include each coach bringing back two fan-favorite artists from their teams in previous seasons to compete in an “In-Season All-Star Competition.”

All-stars will represent their former coaches as they battle in head-to-head sing-offs. The coach with the most sing-off wins is guaranteed a second finalist in the finale. Additionally, coaches will call upon original Voice coach CeeLo Green to sit in on the competition and determine the winner of each All-Star Showdown. Green was in the first three seasons and Season 5 and came back in Seasons 4, 8, and 15 as a part-time advisor.

The semi-final will consist of the Top 9, while the finale will see the Top 4. And for the first time in show history, there will be a new voting block comprised of super fans and past The Voice artists, where they will have the opportunity to get in on the fun firsthand, experiencing the competition as part of the in-studio audience voting for their favorites in real time during the semi-finals and finale.

It all begins when coaches enter the competition with 10 artists per team following the Blind Auditions. While Season 29 doesn’t premiere until the spring, fans are able to watch Season 28 with Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire premiering this fall on NBC. A premiere date has not been announced, but that should be coming soon.