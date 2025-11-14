NBC Releases Midseason 2026 Premiere Dates

NBC is giving fans a lot to look forward to in the new year.

The network has released premiere dates for midseason 2026.

Among the premieres is Season 29 of The Voice, dubbed The Voice: Battle of Champions. To celebrate, NBC will be airing three two-hour telecasts on Feb. 23, 25, and 26 before settling into its regular time slot on Monday, March 2 at 9 p.m. ET. The Hunting Party Season 2 will finally premiere, as well as Tina Fey and Tracy Morgan’s comedy The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins. Other favorites include the One Chicago and Law & Order franchises, St. Denis Medical, Brilliant Minds, and many more. Take a look at what NBC’s midseason 2026 schedule will consist of.

Saturday, January 3

8 PM – The Wall (Rerun)

9 PM – Dateline NBC

10 PM – SNL Vintage

Monday, January 5

Pictured: (l-r) Ashleigh LaThrop as Dr. Ericka Kinney, Aury Krebs as Dr. Dana Dang, Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Wolf, Alex MacNicoll as Dr. Van Markus, Brian Altemus as Dr. Charlie Porter — (Photo by: Pief Weyman/NBC)

8 PM – St. Denis Medical (Season 2 midseason return)

8:30 PM – The Paper (Season 1 midseason return)

9 PM – The Wall (Season 6 premiere)

10 PM – Brilliant Minds (Season 2 midseason return)

Tuesday, January 6

8 PM – NBA Basketball

Wednesday, January 7

Pictured: (l-r) Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher, Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer — (Photo by: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

8 PM – Chicago Med (Season 11 midseason return)

9 PM – Chicago Fire (Season 14 midseason return)

10 PM – Chicago P.D. (Season 13 midseason return)

Thursday, January 8

Pictured: (l-r) Odelya Halevi as A.D.A. Samantha Maroun, Hugh Dancy as A.D.A. Nolan Price, Tony Goldwyn as District Attorney Nicholas Baxter — (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC)

8 PM – Law & Order (Season 25 midseason return)

9 PM – Law & Order: SVU (Season 27 midseason return)

10 PM – The Hunting Party (Season 2 premiere)

Friday, January 16

Pictured: (l-r) Melissa Peterman as Gabby, Belissa Escobedo as Isabella, Reba McEntire as Bobbie, Tokala Black Elk as Takoda, Pablo Castelblanco as Steve, Rex Linn as Emmett — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

8 PM – Happy’s Place (Season 2 midseason return)

8:30 PM – Stumble (Season 1 midseason return)

9 PM – Dateline NBC

Sunday, February 1

8 PM – NBA Basketball

Friday, February 6

Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games

Sunday, February 8

Super Bowl LX

Monday, February 23

8 PM – The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins (Series premiere)

8:30 PM – The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins (New episode)

9 PM – The Voice (Two-hour Season 29 premiere)

Monday, March 2

Pictured: (l-r) Allison Tolman as Alex, Wendi Mclendon-Covey as Joyce — (Photo by: Justin Lubin/NBC)

8 PM – St. Denis Medical (New episode)

8:30 PM – The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins (New episode)

9 PM – The Voice

10 PM – Brilliant Minds