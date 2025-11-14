NBC Releases Midseason 2026 Premiere Dates

NBC is giving fans a lot to look forward to in the new year.
The network has released premiere dates for midseason 2026.
Among the premieres is Season 29 of The Voice, dubbed The Voice: Battle of Champions. To celebrate, NBC will be airing three two-hour telecasts on Feb. 23, 25, and 26 before settling into its regular time slot on Monday, March 2 at 9 p.m. ET. The Hunting Party Season 2 will finally premiere, as well as Tina Fey and Tracy Morgan’s comedy The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins. Other favorites include the One Chicago and Law & Order franchises, St. Denis Medical, Brilliant Minds, and many more. Take a look at what NBC’s midseason 2026 schedule will consist of.
Saturday, January 3
8 PM – The Wall (Rerun)
9 PM – Dateline NBC
10 PM – SNL Vintage
Monday, January 5
8 PM – St. Denis Medical (Season 2 midseason return)
8:30 PM – The Paper (Season 1 midseason return)
9 PM – The Wall (Season 6 premiere)
10 PM – Brilliant Minds (Season 2 midseason return)
Tuesday, January 6
8 PM – NBA Basketball
Wednesday, January 7
8 PM – Chicago Med (Season 11 midseason return)
9 PM – Chicago Fire (Season 14 midseason return)
10 PM – Chicago P.D. (Season 13 midseason return)
Thursday, January 8
8 PM – Law & Order (Season 25 midseason return)
9 PM – Law & Order: SVU (Season 27 midseason return)
10 PM – The Hunting Party (Season 2 premiere)
Friday, January 16
8 PM – Happy’s Place (Season 2 midseason return)
8:30 PM – Stumble (Season 1 midseason return)
9 PM – Dateline NBC
Sunday, February 1
8 PM – NBA Basketball
Friday, February 6
Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games
Sunday, February 8
Super Bowl LX
Monday, February 23
8 PM – The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins (Series premiere)
8:30 PM – The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins (New episode)
9 PM – The Voice (Two-hour Season 29 premiere)
Monday, March 2
8 PM – St. Denis Medical (New episode)
8:30 PM – The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins (New episode)
9 PM – The Voice
10 PM – Brilliant Minds