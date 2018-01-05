Thursday’s TV Ratings: ‘Mom’ Hits 35-Month High

CBS’ Mom proved to be the underdog of Thursday night TV ratings.

The sitcom, which airs during CBS‘ 9 p.m. ET timeslot, grabbed 10 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating, up roughly 12% and 21% from last week. The episode marked the sitcom’s largest audience since Feb. 12, 2015 and its best demo number since Nov. 23.

Elsewhere on CBS, The Big Bang Theory (16 mil/3.1) and Young Sheldon (14.7 mil/2.6) continued to be the networks breadwinners of the night, with Sheldon marking a best-since-premiere audience. Later in the evening, Life in Pieces (7.4 mil/1.3) hit a 22-month high in audience numbers and S.W.A.T. (6.2 mil/1.1) ticked up in the demo.

Fox’s new signing competition The Four proved to be a success for the network, debuting to an audience of 3.7 million and earning a demo rating of 1.2. The demo rating for the new show matches with the launch of Fox series Beat Shazam back in May as the network’s biggest unscripted launch in over three years.

Over on NBC, Superstore (3.9 mil/1.1) and Chicago Fire (5.9 mil/1.1) both ticked up, while The Good Place (3.1 mil/1.0) was steady. Great News (2.5 mil/0.6) slipped, and Will & Grace (4.9 mil/1.4) hit season lows, dropping 14% and 12%.

ABC’s documentary special Truth & Lies: Waco drew 5 million viewers and a 1.1.

The CW only aired repeats.