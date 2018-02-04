‘This Is Us’ Cast Members Describe Super Bowl Episode With One Word Hints

This Is Us is set to show the death of Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) on Sunday night’s Super Bowl episode, and the cast is hinting at what will go down.

A video was posted on the show’s social media accounts that showed several cast members dishing out one word descriptions about the surely sad episode. As one would imagine, the words paint a bleak picture of what is to come.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Mandy Moore, who plays Jack’s wife Rebecca, gives two words in the clip, “finality” and “devastating,” that clearly allude to the end of the Pearson patriarch’s life.

The actors behind two of the teenage versions of of the Pearson children also chimed in to say how they feel about the episode. Niles Fitch, who plays teenage Randall Pearson, says he is “anxious,” and Hannah Zeile, who plays teenage Kate Pearson, says she feels “tense.”

As for the grown version of Randall, Sterling K. Brown described the episode as “incendiary,” which is a reference to the house fire that consumes the family’s home and presumably kills Jack.

The actress behind Randall’s wife Beth, Susan Kelechi Watson, also chimed in with a one-word description of her own: “finally.”

As for what Ventimiglia had to say about the episode that would finally reveal the circumstances of his character’s passing, he simply responded with an expletive, which was bleeped out as those on set laughed.

While fans know that Jack will die, it is still not clear exactly how he perishes.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, This Is Us executive producer Isaac Aptaker teases that there could still be a twist or turn in the episode, which is titled “Super Bow Sunday.”

“Questions will be answered in a very satisfying way,” Aptaker said. “It’s not necessarily what people expect, but people will have a lot of the answers they’ve been hoping for. … It is a very, very exciting episode.”

Aptaker also says the minds behind the show have put in extra time to ensure the episode is as great as possible.

“We shot it early, so we had extra time to make sure everything was perfect in editing,” he said. “It was one of my favorite episodes we’ve ever done, and I think it’s really going to blow people away.”

The aforementioned episode will air directly following NBC’s Super Bowl LII coverage on Sunday night. When it’s not Super Bowl Sunday, This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.