'This Is Us': Sterling K. Brown Has Special Message for Onscreen Wife Susan Kelechi Watson as Filming Wraps

This Is Us stars Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson are teasing their farewell to Beth and Randall Pearson as the hit NBC show's sixth and final season quickly comes to an end on May 24. Brown and Kelechi Watson revealed Monday that they had just wrapped their final scene together, sharing a photo of their aged-up looks to social media alongside emotional messages about their time on the show.

"We just wrapped our last scene of the series... #ThisIsUs," Kelechi Watson tweeted alongside her selfie with Brown, adding a heart emoji and crying emoji to share just how much the behind-the-scenes moment meant to her. Brown would go on to tweet out the same photo, calling it, "The end of many eras...literally!!" He then continued on to address his television wife, writing, "Su, it has been an absolute joy and pleasure to be your TV husband and grow old together as Pearsons," tagging the actress and hashtagging the show's name.

The end of many eras…literally!! Su, it has been an absolute joy and pleasure to be your TV husband and grow old together as Pearsons.❤️✌🏿 @skelechiwatson #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/wGNNHoAMAC — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) May 2, 2022

As This Is Us comes to an end after six emotional seasons, show creator Dan Fogelman and the cast, including Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Brown, Justin Hartley, Kelechi Watson and Jon Huertas teased what was coming for the Pearsons during NBC's Scripted Press Day in February. Ventimiglia teased at the time of the series finale, "It's gonna deliver. It's truly, truly going to deliver," while Moore called it "such a gift to be a part of this show" through until the end.

Kelechi Watson said at the time that even though the cast was devastated to be bidding farewell to This Is Us, she "felt in such good hands" with Fogelman that she and the rest of the cast would be able to tell an "incredible" story, "stick to that roadmap and exit while it's still good." She joked, "It's not the worst thing if people want more of something we felt that we told in the best possible way that we could." This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, wrapping up with the series finale airing May 24.