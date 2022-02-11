‘This Is Us’ Announces Series Finale Date

Mark your calendars and grab your tissues, because This Is Us just announced the date of its series finale. The end of the beloved NBC show’s sixth and final season will come on May 24, and was announced Friday during NBC’s Scripted Press Day, which brought together showrunner Dan Fogelman and the cast, including Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson and Jon Huertas.

Ventimiglia teased of the series finale, “It’s gonna deliver. It’s truly, truly going to deliver,” while Moore called it “such a gift to be a part of this show” through until the end. Fogelman hinted that as the show moves through to the latter half of its final season, viewers will be spending more time in the future of the Pearson family as Kate (Chrissy Metz) has her second wedding and Rebecca (Moore) lays on her death bed.

The show’s creator added of how This Is Us will tackle the divorce of Kate and Toby (Chris Sullivan), “Divorce is something that happens almost as frequently as it doesn’t, and it hasn’t happened on this show.” With the show’s overarching perspective that “inherently there is a decency” to the human experience, Fogelman said viewers will see how this divorce can be both ugly and “in its own way beautiful,” teasing that the writers “have some really big stuff for [Kate and Toby] coming up.”

The final season returns from a two-week break for the Olympics on Feb. 22 with episode 6, titled “Our Little Island Girl: Part Two,” which was co-written by Watson, who plays Beth. Watson said Friday that even though the cast was sad to be bidding farewell to This Is Us, she “felt in such good hands” with Fogelman that she and the rest of the cast would be able to tell an “incredible” story, “stick to that roadmap and exit while it’s still good.”

“It’s not the worst thing if people want more of something we felt that we told in the best possible way that we could,” Watson continued. This Is Us returns from its two-week Winter Olympics break on Feb. 22 with all-new episodes airing Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.