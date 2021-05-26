'This Is Us' Season 5 Finale Leaves Fans Stunned After Major Couple Breaks Up

This Is Us fans are in denial Wednesday morning after watching the Season 5 finale Tuesday night, during which they learned that it's the end for not one but two major couples. While fans may have suspected that the end was near for Kevin and Madison — who ultimately didn't go through with their wedding after Madison realized Kevin wasn't fully in love with her — the flash-forward to Kate marrying Philip, the British music teacher she has been working with as of late — oh, and who insulted her on her first day on the job — came as a complete shock.

Considering Kate and Toby just had a heart-to-heart reaffirming their love for each other a few scenes prior to the flash-forward, fans are wondering what on earth could cause them to break up within five years' time. Thanks to Kevin saying he was 45 in the flash-forward at the end of the episode — and pretty much every actor looking the same in age — it's safe to assume the demise of Kate and Toby's relationship happens relatively quickly.

While it's possible that Toby (Chris Sullivan) chooses his budding career in San Francisco over Kate (Chrissy Metz) and the kids, as was lightly implied earlier in the episode, some fans are wondering if tragedy strikes the Pearson family again and Toby suffers an untimely death. However, that fan theory can quickly be muddled by the fact that a previous flash-forward showed Toby alone in bed, which would mean he's alive and well and that he and Kate simply split.

As for Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson), fans are sad for their love to have reached its end but find solace in the fact that Madison is still close enough with the family to be in Kate and Philip's future wedding. Some are even wondering if Madison and Kevin eventually end up together anyway — after all, they do share twins. But most fans resigned themselves to the fact that the Season 5 finale stunned viewers with an explosive cliffhanger sure to keep their minds racing until the start of the final season in the fall. Continue reading to see how fans are reacting to the This Is Us Season 5 finale.