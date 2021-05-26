'This Is Us': Multiple Couples Call It Quits in Season 5 Finale

✖

This Is Us' Season 5 finale aired on NBC tonight, and, in typical This Is Us fashion, the season concluded with some wild status quo changes and a flash-forward. Two couples broke up during the episode, which was centered around the wedding of Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley) and Madison Simons (Caitlin Thompson). However, with almost all of the Pearson couples struggling during various points this season, who didn't make it to Season 6 intact? Scroll through to learn about the breakups in This Is Us Season 5, Episode 16, "Adirondacks."

The first breakup is revealed in a rather standard fashion, at least compared to uncoupling No. 2. Even though it was their wedding day, Kevin and Madison called the whole thing off. Madison noted that she was so grateful that Kevin, their twins and all the Pearsons became the "the first family" she's ever had. However, she realized that comfort made her ignore the fact that Kevin "may not be in love with" her.

(Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Kevin scrambled to talk her down, saying, "I love what we have; I love what we're building. I think you are incredible, and I love watching you with our children. Any time I spend with you, I feel happy and full..." Madison soon buts him off, but he insists their bond "can grow" and "it will grow" despite the fact that the pair "didn't come together under normal circumstances."

However, Madison plunges the proverbial knife all the way in, stating, "I can't marry someone who's not in love with me. ... I am worthy of that." Kevin protests, begging her to not dump him. However, she does not back down.

As Kevin does some sulking, his mom Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and siblings Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) comfort him. Rebecca even asks Kevin to build her a log cabin, the home the children's late father Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) planned to build. Just when it seems the heartbreak is over, This Is Us throws another curveball.

In a flash-forward, we learn that Kate and her husband Toby (Chris Sullivan) end things some time soon. Kevin is shown practicing a speech, a scene shown earlier in the episode that fans were led to believe was from his wedding day. However, it was actually from Kate's wedding — her second wedding, that is. He's practicing a toast and needed his sister's input. She noted this is the "last time" she plans to wed someone. Kevin then talks to her groom: Philip.

(Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

"Who's Philip?" is probably a question you're asking. Philip, played by You're the Worst and A Million Little Things star Chris Geere, is the music teacher Kate works with at her new job teaching blind children. In the present, Kate and Toby were at an impasse with their careers, but they were seemingly willing to give a long-distance relationship a try. It seems that does not work out and she moves on with Philip, who is shown sharing some kind words to her earlier in the finale.

However, we'll just have to wait for Season 6 — the NBC drama's last — to find out if this is what really happens. Until then, all previous episodes of This Is Us are currently streaming on Hulu. The Season 5 finale will start streaming there on Wednesday morning.