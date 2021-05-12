‘This Is Us’ to End After Season 6

✖

It's the end of an era for the Pierson family. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter's Lesley Goldberg reported that This is Us will end with Season 6. The journalist noted that NBC is expected to make the official announcement about the future of the series on Friday when they release details about the 2021-2022 television schedule.

THR reached out to representatives for both NBC and studio 20th Television, but they declined to comment on this news. For many fans, the news that This Is Us will reportedly end with Season 6 likely won't come as a surprise. It has long been the plan for the show to end with Season 6, as creator Dan Fogelman has been vocal about having a set future in place for the series. In May 2019, NBC renewed This Is Us for an additional three seasons, which then brought the show's total to six seasons. While higher-ups at NBC were reportedly hopeful that the show would continue on past that point, it was always the show's intention to end with Season 6.

