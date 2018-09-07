New ‘This Is Us’ Season 3 Photos Released

This Is Us‘s third season is almost here, and fans are anxiously awaiting the days until the Pearson clan graces their television screens once again.

Until then, NBC has released a series of photos from the upcoming season that will give viewers a few hints as to what they can expect, including Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) first date, Kate (Chrissy Metz) as a newlywed and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) getting their foster daughter acclimated to their home.

Scroll through to see the snaps and tune in when This Is Us returns to NBC on Sept. 25.

‘Ave Maria’

The stills are from Season 3’s first episode, titled “Ave Maria.” Viewers will get to see Jack and Rebecca go on their first date in the ’70s, which followed Jack spotting his future wife as she was performing in a bar.

Flashback

The two got to know each other at a carnival, with the scene featuring Rebecca in a beret and a clean-shaven Jack. While viewers finally learned about Jack’s death in Season 2, Season 3 will focus on his life, with flashbacks showing him as a younger man, including his time serving in Vietnam.

Newlyweds

Newlyweds Kate and Toby (Chris Sullivan) are shown in their kitchen, possibly having some sort of marriage-related conversation. Previous plot details have revealed that the season will see Kate help her new husband navigate his depression.

Birthday

That same day, The Big Three celebrate their birthday, as evidenced by Kate and Toby walking outside under a banner that reads “Happy Birthday.”

At home

At home, Randall and Beth share a sweet moment in their own kitchen ahead of The Big Three’s birthday celebration.

Life with kids

The couple’s daughters Annie (Faithe Herman) and Tess (Eris Baker) are also shown with the family’s foster daughter Deja (Lyric Ross). Viewers know that Deja’s adjustment hasn’t been all smooth sailing, as she was last seen taking a baseball bat to Randall’s Mercedes.

Waiting

Beth and Randall are also spotted in the waiting room of what appears to be a children-related office, though it’s unclear which child they’re in the office for and why.

Hi, Natalie!

Kevin (Justin Hartley) also appears in two of the photos, with the first finding the actor talking on the phone and the second a shot of him with real-life journalist Natalie Morales, who is interviewing Kevin for his movie.

Photo Credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBC