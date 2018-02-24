‘This Is Us’ Cast Officially Wraps Season 2 With Celebratory Snaps

This Is Us has officially completed filming season 2, and the cast and crew are sharing their goodbyes.

The season wrapped on Friday, and cast members, including Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore, took to social media to send off their co-stars and crew members.

From celebratory selfies to a round of applause as Sterling K. Brown wraps his last scene, it seems like the entire This Is Us team is proud of the work they’ve done these past few months.

Scroll through to see all the tweets, photos and videos from wrap day.

Mandy Moore

Moore, who plays Rebecca Pearson on the series, shared a sweet snap from her last scene of season 2.

She’s shown in character, wearing full makeup for a scene as an older Rebecca. She poses in front of an ice cream truck while holding some ice cream sandwiches.

“What a sweet way to wrap up season 2!” Moore wrote. “Thanks Coolhaus for treating our cast and crew to some very *cool* treats.”

Milo Ventimiglia

Officially wrapped #ThisIsUs season 2. Hope y’all enjoy the last few eps. Already can’t wait to get back for season 3. MV pic.twitter.com/lJ8TWFzC1U — Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) February 24, 2018

Ventimiglia, who plays Moore’s on-screen husband Jack, took to Twitter for his season 2 farewell message.

The 40-year-old actor shared a couple photos from Paramount Studios’ lot, where the production calls home.

Officially wrapped This Is Us season 2,” Ventimiglia wrote. “Hope y’all enjoy the last few [episodes]. Already can’t wait to get back for season 3.”

Susan Kelechi Watson

Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Beth Pearson, shared the above behind-the-scenes video of her final season 2 moment. As the take cuts, the crowd, which includes young cast member Logan Shroyer, gives her a round of applause.

In the caption, she compared the moment to the “last day of school.”

Faithe Herman

And that is a wrap for season 2 @NBCThisisUs for me & my sis #erisbaker !! I will miss you a bunch ?? #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/VGKDvJpcW4 — Faithe Herman (@FaitheHerman) February 23, 2018

One of This Is Us‘ pint-sized cast members shared a couple moments from the show’s final day.

Faithe Herman, who plays Annie Pearson, shared a clip with her on-screen sister Eris Baker, who plays Tess Pearson.

“I will miss you a bunch,” Herman wrote.

Faithe Herman (continued)

However, that was not the only moment Herman shared with her co-stars.

She shared a trio of photos of herself and Baker posing alongside key figures behind the scenes. Particularly, the duo are shown with their on-screen dad, Brown.

Herman captioned the photo set, “See you all again, This Is Us family.”

Dan Fogelman

That’s a wrap on Season 2! Thank you, once again, to our amazingly dedicated and badass cast and crew. #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/SOSbbYsIkq — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) February 24, 2018

Dan Fogelman might seem like a familiar name to This Is Us fans, but he is a vital part of the show, being as he created it. Fogelman shared a clip from the final takes of the season, which featured Brown talking to his two on-screen daughters while sitting on a bed.

“That’s a wrap on Season 2!” Fogelman wrote. “Thank you, once again, to our amazingly dedicated and badass cast and crew.”

Ken Olin

Last day of filming season 2. Just want to say thank you to everyone that watches @NBCThisisUs from the entire cast & crew. It’s your support that gives Us the opportunity to work together on one of the best jobs ever, and we are truly grateful. — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) February 23, 2018

Another key behind the scenes figure, executive producer Ken Olin, also shared some brief thoughts on the final day of shooting.

As opposed to thanks his peers, he chose to thank the viewers for their support.

“Just want to say thank you to everyone that watches This Is Us from the entire cast [and] crew,” Olin wrote. “It’s your support that gives us the opportunity to work together on one of the best jobs ever, and we are truly grateful.”

Mandy Moore (again)

Co- sign. Can’t believe it’s a wrap on season 2. Thanks to all those who have watched and enjoyed this year. The last 3 episodes are ??????. #thisisus https://t.co/DGXHdq6yTN — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) February 23, 2018

Moore saw Olin’s comment and agreed completely. She took quote-tweeted the remark and added her own promises for the quality of the season’s final three episodes.

“Co-sign. Can’t believe it’s a wrap on season 2,” Moore wrote. “Thanks to all those who have watched and enjoyed this year. The last 3 episodes are [perfect hands emoji].”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, with past episodes streaming on Hulu.